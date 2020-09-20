e-paper
Home / Education / Ahead of elections, Bihar gets six V-Cs, seven P-VCs

Ahead of elections, Bihar gets six V-Cs, seven P-VCs

Governor Phagu Chauhan and CM Nitish Kumar consulted over the panel of names submitted by the search committee.

education Updated: Sep 20, 2020 08:31 IST
Arun Kumar
Arun Kumar
Hindustan Times, Patna
Chief minister Nitish Kumar with governor Phagu Chauhan at Raj Bhawan in Patna on Saturday.
Chief minister Nitish Kumar with governor Phagu Chauhan at Raj Bhawan in Patna on Saturday. (HT)
         

Ahead of Election Commission notification for Bihar assembly election, governor Phagu Chauhan on Saturday appointed six vice-chancellors (V-Cs) and seven pro-VCs in the state universities.

This happened after consultation between Chauhan and chief minister Nitish Kumar in the afternoon over the panel of names submitted by the search committee earlier this month following interaction with the short listed candidates. This time, Bihar candidates have also found favour apparently in view of elections. After a long time, a woman has also been made V-C.

Pataliputra University pro-VC Girish Kumar Choudhary has been made the vice-chancellor of Patna University. Choudhary was earlier with National Institute of Technology, Patna.

Prof Ajay Kumar Singh has been made the pro-VC at PU. He is professor and head, department of botany, Dr Rajendra Prasad Central Agriculture University, Pua (Samastipur).

In Lalit Narayan Mithila University,Surendra Pratap Singh has been made the V-C. He is from Lucknow. In Kameshar Singh Darbhanga Sanskrit University, Prof Shashi Nath Jha has been made the V-C. Former PU P-VC Dolly Sinha has been made P-VC there.

A professor of economics and senior most dean at BNMU, Prof Ram Kishor Prasad Raman has been made the V-C in his parent university. Prof Abha Singh has been made the P-VC there.

Faruque Ali, professor of zoology at Tilka Manjhi Bhagalpur University, has been made V-C, Jai Prakash University (JPU), Chapra. His term had ended as P-VC at BNMU in June. Lakshmi Narayan Singh has been made the P-VC there.

Neelima Gupta, professor of animal science at Rai Bariely, UP has been made V-C of TMBU. She has been the V-C of Chhatrapati Sahuji Maharaj University, Kanpur since February 2018 and had just a few months left of her tenure. Prof Ramesh Kumar has been made the P-VC there.

Other P-VCs appointed include Prof Idd Mohammad Ansari (Maulana Mazharul Haq Arabic and Persian University, Patna), Prof Ravindra Kumar (BRA Bihar University, Muzaffarpur).

With many of the universities running under additional charge and one V-C holding the charge of two or three universities, it was widely speculated that the appointments would be completed before announcement of elections.

Aryabhatt Knowledge University (AKU) and Purnea University, however, with interim measure and the two universities would now get regular V-Cs only after the election.

The notification inviting applications for the posts of VC and pro-VC was issued by the Raj Bhawan in March itself and after that the last date for submitting applications online was extended twice up to May 15.

