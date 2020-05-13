e-paper
Home / Education / AICTE free online courses registration ends on May 15, check details

AICTE free online courses registration ends on May 15, check details

Among others, these courses include programmes for skill learning and for preparations of exam like UPSC, IBPS, GATE, UGC NET, Bank entrance exams and others.

education Updated: May 13, 2020 19:35 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
All India Council for Technical Education. (Sourced )
All India Council for Technical Education. (Sourced )
         

In view of the Covid-19 lockdown, the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) has launched a number of e-learning courses for which registration can be done for free till May 15.

Among others, these courses include programmes for skill learning and for preparations of exam like UPSC, IBPS, GATE, UGC NET, Bank entrance exams and others.

Interested students can enrol for the courses online atfree.aicte-india.org.

AICTE is offering free online courses such as GATE Exam Preparation, Free App-based Courses for Communication Skills and Interview Preparation, Certified Full Stack Engineer, Digital Marketing, Java Programming, Diploma in Machine Learning with R studio, Online Internship in Financial Analysis Basics, On-line Engineering Teaching Resources, etc. There are over 100 hours of video lessons on all the major topics of each branch of engineering.

“AICTE does not take any responsibility for its contents nor copyright issues if any since the products are not vetted by AICTE. It’s the responsibility of the respective company,” read the notice available on the website.

Candidates can click here to check the list of programmes offered by AICTE.

