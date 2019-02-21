AIIMS MBBS 2019 final registration begins; know how to generate unique code and complete process

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi on Thursday began the final registration process for candidates applying for the MBBS entrance 2019. At the moment, final registration, which includes payment of fees and city choice, is available only to candidates who have generated their unique registration code between January 29 and February 17, 2019.

However, aspirants who have completed the AIIMS MBBS basic registration process, but not generated the unique code have been given another opportunity to complete the application process. They can generate the unique code and complete the final registration process between February 23 and March 12, 2019 (up to 5pm). No further opportunity will given to the students so they should complete the process at the earliest. The unique code is essential for completing final registration process.

Candidates must remember that only those whose Basic Registration (including uploading of correct images) is accepted, shall be eligible to complete other processes of Online Registration ie generation of code (for final registration) and final registration (for payment of fees and city choice) for MBBS 2019 course.

AIIMS MBBS 2019 exams: How to do advanced registration

Visit the official website at aiimsexams.org

Click on the link for ‘academic courses’ Click on the link ‘Proceed for Prospective Applicants Advanced Registration(PAAR)’

Click on the ‘undergraduate courses’

Login

Generate unique code

Pay the fees

Select the city where you want your examination Centre

All other dates announced earlier will remain unchanged. The AIIMS MBBS entrance examination will be held on May 25 and 26, 2019. The admit card will be uploaded on the AIIMS website on May 15.

Note: Visit AIIMS official website www.aiimsexams.org. regularly for latest updates.

First Published: Feb 21, 2019 21:40 IST