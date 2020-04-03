Amidst lockdown, IIT-Kanpur begins free online physics classes

education

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 16:24 IST

To help students stay in touch with their studies amidst Sar-Cov-2 pandemic, retired physics professor Padma Shri HC Verma, in association with centre of continuous education, Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-K), has started free online course ‘Stay Home And Revise Physics’ (SHARP).

“This course is for school students of class 9 onwards, college students, teachers and for anyone interested in physics. Stay at home, Stay healthy and learn. In the time of this lockdown due to Covid-19 when students are forced to study at home, one should make good use of these free classes,” said professor Abhay Karandikar, director IIT-K in a tweet.

IIT-Kanpur centre has come up with a special course for all students of schools and colleges, universities, Physics teachers, physics lovers. The name of the course is Stay Home and Revise Physics (SHARP), and I will be giving this course,” said Prof Verma in his 2 min 15 seconds video message.

“It is an 8-week course with 24 lectures of roughly half-an-hour each and the specialty of this course is learning physics through simple experiments,” said prof Verma.

“The entire nation is under big crisis because of coronavirus and everyone knows that. The entire government machinery and other organisation and NGO are all fighting this battle. The most important thing is crisis is very big but solution seems to be very simple i.e. just stay home,” he added.