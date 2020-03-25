BCECEB ITICAT 2020 registration begins, apply now at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

education

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 12:07 IST

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has started the online registration process for Industrial Training Institute - Competitive Admission Test (ITICAT) 2020. Candidates can register online at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Aspirants who wish to take admission in industrial training institutes of Bihar can apply for the admission test. Students who have passed the class 10th (matriculation) examination from Bihar Board or CBSE with maths and science as main subjects can apply. Those who are currently in class 10th and awaiting results can also apply.

The online registration process will end on April 26, 2020. Candidates can pay application fee online til April 27, 2020. The entrance test will be conducted on May 24.

Candidates can download the prospectus from the official website of BCECEB for full details. Visit the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in and click on ITICAT apply online link given on the homepage.

IMPORTANT DATES:

Online Registration Starting Date : 24.03.2020

Online Registration Closing Date : 26.04.2020 (11:59 P.M.)

Last date of payment through Challan after submission of : 27.04.2020

Online Application form of Registered candidate (Upto Banking hour)

Last date of payment through Net Banking / Debit Card / : 28.04.2020 (11:59 P.M.)

Online Editing of Application Form : 29.04.2020 to 02.05.2020 (11:59 P.M.)

Issue of Online Admit Card : 11.05.2020

Proposed Date of Examination : 24.05.2020 (Sunday)