BECIL Recruitment 2020: Apply for 464 MTS posts, 8th pass can apply

Updated: May 31, 2020 13:26 IST

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Ltd. (BECIL) Noida has invited applications for the post of multi-tasking staff (MTS). There are a total of 464 vacancies in the office of East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC). The recruitment will be on contract basis. The last date to apply is June 15.

Aspirants will have to download the application form from the official website at becil.com and send the duly filled application form along with following self-attested documents to Deputy General Manager (HR) in BECIL’s Head Office at BECIL, 14-B, Ring Road, I.P. Estate, New Delhi-110002, Phone: 011-23378823. The applications should reach office before June 15.

Applicants should have passed class 8th examination and must have two years experience in relevant field to apply for the post. Selected candidates will get Rs 16, 431 per month.

Selection will be made as per prescribed norms and requirement of the job. No TA/DA will be paid for attending the test/interview or joining the duty on selection. However, preference will be given to local candidates.

Required documents to be sent along with application form

Photocopies of educational qualification certificates

Photocopies of work experience certificates

Two passport size photograph

PAN Card

Adhar Card

Application Fee :

General and OBC candidates – Rs. 500/-

SC/ST/PH candidates – Rs. 250/-

Official notification

Application form