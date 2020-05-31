e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 31, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / BECIL Recruitment 2020: Apply for 464 MTS posts, 8th pass can apply

BECIL Recruitment 2020: Apply for 464 MTS posts, 8th pass can apply

BECIL Recruitment 2020: Application for 464 multi- tasking staff posts begins. Candidates who have passed class 8th exam can apply for the posts. Check details here.

education Updated: May 31, 2020 13:26 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BECIL Recruitment 2020
BECIL Recruitment 2020(HT File)
         

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Ltd. (BECIL) Noida has invited applications for the post of multi-tasking staff (MTS). There are a total of 464 vacancies in the office of East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC). The recruitment will be on contract basis. The last date to apply is June 15.

Aspirants will have to download the application form from the official website at becil.com and send the duly filled application form along with following self-attested documents to Deputy General Manager (HR) in BECIL’s Head Office at BECIL, 14-B, Ring Road, I.P. Estate, New Delhi-110002, Phone: 011-23378823. The applications should reach office before June 15.

Applicants should have passed class 8th examination and must have two years experience in relevant field to apply for the post. Selected candidates will get Rs 16, 431 per month.

Selection will be made as per prescribed norms and requirement of the job. No TA/DA will be paid for attending the test/interview or joining the duty on selection. However, preference will be given to local candidates.

Required documents to be sent along with application form

Photocopies of educational qualification certificates

Photocopies of work experience certificates

Two passport size photograph

PAN Card

Adhar Card

Application Fee :

General and OBC candidates – Rs. 500/-

SC/ST/PH candidates – Rs. 250/-

Official notification

Application form

top news
No money to pay salaries, Delhi has asked Rs 5,000 crore from Centre: Manish Sisodia
No money to pay salaries, Delhi has asked Rs 5,000 crore from Centre: Manish Sisodia
On Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi talks about migrants, caution and Yoga
On Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi talks about migrants, caution and Yoga
Maha govt may announce lockdown relaxations today. Here’s what to expect
Maha govt may announce lockdown relaxations today. Here’s what to expect
Nepal govt tables in parliament amendment bill on map that includes Indian territory
Nepal govt tables in parliament amendment bill on map that includes Indian territory
Here’s how govt is attracting iPhone production in India
Here’s how govt is attracting iPhone production in India
‘Looks delicious’: PM Modi responds to Australian counterpart’s ‘ScoMosa’ offer
‘Looks delicious’: PM Modi responds to Australian counterpart’s ‘ScoMosa’ offer
Rain, thunderstorm bring relief to Delhi; heatwave unlikely for a week: IMD
Rain, thunderstorm bring relief to Delhi; heatwave unlikely for a week: IMD
Lockdown 5 or Reopen 1? E-passes, curfew, malls, bars: New rules explained
Lockdown 5 or Reopen 1? E-passes, curfew, malls, bars: New rules explained
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases India

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In