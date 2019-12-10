e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 10, 2019

Bengal considering proposal to introduce online transfer of school teachers, says Education Minister

West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee told reporters that the government will bring in more transparency in the transfer of teachers.

education Updated: Dec 10, 2019 10:15 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Kolkata
West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee.
West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee. (PTI file)
         

The West Bengal government is considering a proposal to introduce online transfer of teachers in state-run and state-aided schools, education minister Partha Chatterjee said on Monday.

He told reporters that the government will bring in more transparency in the transfer of teachers.

“We intend to bring in more transparency in the transfer of teachers and want to expedite the process in cases we deem appropriate,” the minister said.

Chatterjee did not elaborate on whether online transfers, if introduced, will phaseout the conventional mode of files and papers.

A Bikash Bhavan official said a portal, ‘Banglar Siksha’, will be launched, which will have data related to schools, and teachers will be able to seek transfers by making online applications.

tags
top news
Citizenship bill is dangerous turn, says US commission on religious freedom
Citizenship bill is dangerous turn, says US commission on religious freedom
Exclusion based on religion may not satisfy touchstone of constitution: Ex CJI
Exclusion based on religion may not satisfy touchstone of constitution: Ex CJI
Arms sales of top Indian firms drop 6.9%, reveals Sipri report
Arms sales of top Indian firms drop 6.9%, reveals Sipri report
Man kills daughter, hacks body, dumps it in suitcase
Man kills daughter, hacks body, dumps it in suitcase
North-eastern states up in arms against Citizenship Amendment Bill
North-eastern states up in arms against Citizenship Amendment Bill
US athlete Pete Frates who inspired ‘ice bucket challenge’ dies at 34
US athlete Pete Frates who inspired ‘ice bucket challenge’ dies at 34
‘No sense of responsibility’: Pak fans slam injured Hasan Ali for ramp walk
‘No sense of responsibility’: Pak fans slam injured Hasan Ali for ramp walk
On The Record | Ex-CJI RM Lodha on Citizenship Bill, Telangana encounter
On The Record | Ex-CJI RM Lodha on Citizenship Bill, Telangana encounter
trending topics
HTLS 2019Citizenship BillAmit ShahShweta Basu PrasadMarriage Story movie reviewKapil SharmaPGIMERDelhi FireShikhar Dhawan

don't miss

latest news

India News

Education News