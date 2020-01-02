e-paper
Jan 02, 2020-Thursday
Thursday, Jan 02, 2020
Home / Education / Bengal govt distributes workbooks to enhance English proficiency among students

Bengal govt distributes workbooks to enhance English proficiency among students

Chairman of state Syllabus Committee, Abhik Majumder told PTI that English workbooks ‘Wings’ and ‘Fragrance’ were distributed to the students of classes five and six respectively.

education Updated: Jan 02, 2020 16:02 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Kolkata
(Hindustan Times file)
         

The West Bengal government on Thursday distributed ‘easy-to-learn’ workbooks to students of classes five and six in around 80,000 state-run and aided schools to help them enhance their English proficiency, officials said.

Chairman of state Syllabus Committee, Abhik Majumder told PTI that English workbooks ‘Wings’ and ‘Fragrance’ were distributed to the students of classes five and six respectively.

“Both the workbooks will help students enhance their proficiency in English. There are chapters in the books that will enable students to practice English,” Majumder, chairman of the school education department-appointed committee, said.

There are several activity-based portions in the books where students can solve questions to enhance their skills, he said.

Majumder said the school education department had distributed English workbooks to students of classes three and four last year.

“We want to build a solid foundation of English in every child to dispel their fear of the language,” he said.

Education Minister Partha Chatterjee had earlier said the state government wants students of vernacular-medium schools to succeed in competitive exams.

