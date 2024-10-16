Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Oct 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bengaluru schools closed today due to heavy rain forecast

PTI | , Bengaluru
Oct 16, 2024 08:35 AM IST

Due to continuous rains in Bengaluru, the Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert.

Schools in Bengaluru Urban district will remain shut on Wednesday following heavy rain forecast, officials said.

People commute amid rains due to Spawn cyclone in Bengaluru on Tuesday.(PTI)
People commute amid rains due to Spawn cyclone in Bengaluru on Tuesday.(PTI)

Due to continuous rains in Bengaluru, the Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for the next two days. As a precautionary measure in the interest of students, all taluk Anganwadi centres, private/aided primary and high schools of Bengaluru City will be closed on Wednesday," a government order stated.

Also read: Bengaluru schools and colleges to remain closed tomorrow amid heavy rain across city

Government schools in the city are already closed for Dussehra holidays.

Incessant rains since early Tuesday threw normal life out of gear in central and southern parts of Karnataka, including the state capital Bengaluru where several localities witnessed water-logging and traffic congestion.

Also read: Chennai rain: Schools, colleges shut in Tamil Nadu today due to heavy rainfall | Details

Students and office-goers in Bengaluru in particular had a tough time following road congestion due to the rains.

Get latest news on...
See more
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On