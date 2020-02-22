BHU’s Centre for Vedic Science to do research on environment-friendly ways of agriculture

education

Centre for Vedic Science, Banaras Hindu University (BHU) will do research on popular environment-friendly ways of agriculture, prevailing during Vedic period with an objective to make them viable for farming in the present time.

The centre, which was recently inaugurated, has planned to start research from April 1, according to professor.

Researchers, who have studied Vedas and also have knowledge about modern ways of agriculture, will do the research at the laboratory of the centre.

Centre coordinator Prof Upendra Tripathi said, “Certain methods of agriculture were popular in Vedic era. We have gathered information about these methods. In those days, farmers were using environment-friendly manure, made through tree leaves and cow dung.”

Prof Tripathi said, “Though it has already been proven that vibrations of chanting of mantras, yagyas and hawans have positive impact on whole environment and crops, we will do research on all these things. As part of the research, Vedic scholars will do yagya and chant mantras to see their impact on herbs, medicinal plants and crops.”

Prof Tripathi said that the seeds of wheat or gram would be sown on two different vessels. After sprouting of the seeds, one vessel would be kept in different room, while other one will be taken to yagyashala in the centre where Yagya will be performed and mantras will be chanted and the vessel will be left for a week or fortnight. Later, difference between the growths of same crops in two separate vessels would be recorded, he added.

At the same time, steps would be initiated to make methods of Vedic era agriculture viable for the farmers in the present time.

It has been proven that indiscriminate use of chemical fertilizer is not good for the health of fertile soil while the manure, made of cow dung and tree leaves, not only makes soil more fertile but it also helps keep the soil healthy, Prof Tiwari said.

He said that farmers would be apprised of the benefits of using tree leaves manure and cow dung manure.

He says that farmers would have to return towards traditional ways of farming and soil-friendly manures eventually to save the fertile soil.