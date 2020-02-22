e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 22, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / BHU’s Centre for Vedic Science to do research on environment-friendly ways of agriculture

BHU’s Centre for Vedic Science to do research on environment-friendly ways of agriculture

Researchers, who have studied Vedas and also have knowledge about modern ways of agriculture, will do the research at the laboratory of the centre.

education Updated: Feb 22, 2020 16:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Varanasi
(HT )
         

Centre for Vedic Science, Banaras Hindu University (BHU) will do research on popular environment-friendly ways of agriculture, prevailing during Vedic period with an objective to make them viable for farming in the present time.

The centre, which was recently inaugurated, has planned to start research from April 1, according to professor.

Researchers, who have studied Vedas and also have knowledge about modern ways of agriculture, will do the research at the laboratory of the centre.

Centre coordinator Prof Upendra Tripathi said, “Certain methods of agriculture were popular in Vedic era. We have gathered information about these methods. In those days, farmers were using environment-friendly manure, made through tree leaves and cow dung.”

Prof Tripathi said, “Though it has already been proven that vibrations of chanting of mantras, yagyas and hawans have positive impact on whole environment and crops, we will do research on all these things. As part of the research, Vedic scholars will do yagya and chant mantras to see their impact on herbs, medicinal plants and crops.”

Prof Tripathi said that the seeds of wheat or gram would be sown on two different vessels. After sprouting of the seeds, one vessel would be kept in different room, while other one will be taken to yagyashala in the centre where Yagya will be performed and mantras will be chanted and the vessel will be left for a week or fortnight. Later, difference between the growths of same crops in two separate vessels would be recorded, he added.

At the same time, steps would be initiated to make methods of Vedic era agriculture viable for the farmers in the present time.

It has been proven that indiscriminate use of chemical fertilizer is not good for the health of fertile soil while the manure, made of cow dung and tree leaves, not only makes soil more fertile but it also helps keep the soil healthy, Prof Tiwari said.

He said that farmers would be apprised of the benefits of using tree leaves manure and cow dung manure.

He says that farmers would have to return towards traditional ways of farming and soil-friendly manures eventually to save the fertile soil.

tags
top news
HT Samagam live| ‘Road to 5 trillion dollar economy goes through UP’: Yogi Adityanath
HT Samagam live| ‘Road to 5 trillion dollar economy goes through UP’: Yogi Adityanath
‘SP will win 351 seats in 2022 UP polls’, says Akhilesh Yadav
‘SP will win 351 seats in 2022 UP polls’, says Akhilesh Yadav
Shaheen Bagh an organic protest to save Constitution, says Asaduddin Owaisi
Shaheen Bagh an organic protest to save Constitution, says Asaduddin Owaisi
Agar credits India star after hat-trick, picks him as ‘favourite’ cricketer
Agar credits India star after hat-trick, picks him as ‘favourite’ cricketer
‘India wali Irani’: What Smriti Irani says when stopped at foreign airports
‘India wali Irani’: What Smriti Irani says when stopped at foreign airports
Meet The Beast: What makes Donald Trump’s limousine the safest car in the World
Meet The Beast: What makes Donald Trump’s limousine the safest car in the World
Your private WhatsApp group chats can now be found on Google search
Your private WhatsApp group chats can now be found on Google search
Trump’s India visit will boost defence ties, Pakistan not relevant I Analysis
Trump’s India visit will boost defence ties, Pakistan not relevant I Analysis
trending topics
Donald TrumpDRDOWuhanVirat KohliSamsung Galaxy Z FlipShilpa ShettyShaheen Bagh

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News