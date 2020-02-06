Bihar Board Class 10 Exam 2020: Last minute tips to tackle social science paper

education

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 12:38 IST

The exam season is here and students are leaving no stone unturned to score good marks. From prioritizing time to writing down everything twice, students implement all kind of tricks to make their learning sessions interesting.

The Bihar School Examination Board will conduct its Class 10 exams from February 17 and they will end on February 24. The examinations will be conducted in two sittings.

The Social Science exam is scheduled for February 19. Social Science comprises four parts -- history, geography, civics and economics.

Students, who are preparing for the examination, can refer to the below-mentioned last minute tips for better results.

Syllabus: One should thoroughly understand the syllabus and marking patterns. The BSEB doesn’t apportion equal marks to each segment. History and Indian Resources carry equal marks, 50 marks each.

Democratic Politics II and Understanding of Economics carry weightage of 44 marks, 22 for each part. The Disaster Management segment has 6 marks.

Key Topics: In history, special focus should be given to Nationalism in Europe and Civil Disobedience Movement. In civics, one should give attention to Behaviour of Democracy, Participation of different organs in the government. The important topics in Economics include History of Development, State’s (Bihar) income as well as National Income and Globalization. In Geography, one needs to have a grip over Resources and Agriculture Resources.

Practice: Practicing model paper holds key to success. One shouldn’t abandon solving and practicing model sets till the exam. It allows candidates to calculate their time and improve speed.

Link answers to current affairs: While attempting answers, try to link them with current affairs and topical events. Doing this will fetch the candidates good marks.

Study section- wise: Give special focus to history and civics. Try to read and make notes and revise them a day before the exam. This may help memorize things better.

Learn the concepts: Instead of mugging up chapters, try to understand the concepts. It will help you in exam as well as in the long run.