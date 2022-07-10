BITSAT Result 2022: Scorecards for July session released, direct link

BITSAT Scorecard: Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani has released scorecards for the July session of BITSAT 2022. Candidates who appeared in the exam can go to bitsadmission.com to view their scores.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Moderation process for the July Session is completed now. Candidates can now view their moderated scores, if any using the below link,” reads the notification on bitsadmission.com.

Candidates can login with their application number and date of birth to check BITSAT result/scores for July session. Given below are direct link and steps to download it.

BITSAT 2022 scorecard for July session

How to download BITSAT scorecard

Go to bitsadmission.com. Open the link that reads ‘Click Here to view or download BITSAT-2022 (July Session) Score Card.’ Enter your application number, password and characters shown in the image and proceed. Download your scorecard and save a copy of it.

Meanwhile, registrations for the second session of BITSAT 2022 is going on. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on bitsadmission.com up to July 20, 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON