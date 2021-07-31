AHSEC Assam Board HS Result 2021 Live: 12th results declared, direct link soon

AHSEC Assam Board HS Result 2021 has been declared on July 31, 2021. Class 12 result will be announced at 9 am on July 31, 2021. The Board has declared the result for all streams- Arts, Commerce and Science all together. Candidates can check the result on the official site of AHSEC on ahsec.nic.in and also on Assam Results on assamresults.in.

The result can be checked by candidates on various websites including – NeCareer.com, ahsec.assam.gov.in, assamjobalerts.com, schools9.com, indiaresults.com, vidyavision.com.

This year a total of 2,49,812 candidates have registered for the examination out of which 38430 candidates are from Science stream, 191855 are from Arts stream, 18443 are from the Commerce stream and 1081 students are or Vocational course. The examination was to be conducted in 820 exam centres across the country.

The exams was cancelled by the state government due to rise in COVID19 cases across the country. Later the Board released the evaluation criteria on the basis of which the result is prepared.