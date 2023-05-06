Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
AP 10th Result 2023 Declared: List of websites to check Andhra Pradesh SSC results

ByHT Education Desk
May 06, 2023 11:26 AM IST

AP 10th Result 2023: Andhra Pradesh SSC or class 10th result will be available on results.bse.ap.gov.in.

rectorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh has announced AP SSC Results 2023 on May 6, 2023. Candidates can check the AP SSC result on the official website of BSEAP and other websites. For updates follow AP 10th Result 2023 live.

AP 10th Result 2023: List of websites to check check Andhra Pradesh SSC results(HT file)

Botsa Satyanarayana, Minister of Education has announced the AP SSC (Class 10) through the press conference to be conducted by the Board. The AP SSC (Class 10) board exams commenced on April 3 and ended on April 18, 2023.

List of websites to check results

resultsbse.ap.gov.in

bse.ap.gov.in

manabadi.co.in (unofficial)

AP SSC 10th Result 2023: Steps to check

Visit the official website at bse.ap.gov.in.

Click on the ‘AP SSC Result 2023’ link on the homepage.

Enter the hall ticket number and click on the get results button.

The AP SSC 2023 result will be displayed on the screen.

Take a printout for future reference.

ap ssc result class 10 ssc result board exam result
