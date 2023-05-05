Home / Education / Board Exams / AP SSC 10th Results 2023 LIVE: Manabadi class 10 result releasing tomorrow at bse.ap.gov.in
Live

AP SSC 10th Results 2023 LIVE: Manabadi class 10 result releasing tomorrow at bse.ap.gov.in

board exams
Updated on May 05, 2023 06:16 PM IST

AP SSC 10th Results 2023 Live Updates: Manabadi Class 10 result releasing tomorrow, May 6, 2023. Follow the blog for latest updates. 

AP SSC 10th Results 2023 Live Updates
AP SSC 10th Results 2023 Live Updates
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
OPEN APP

AP SSC 10th Results 2023 Live Updates: Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh will announce AP SSC Results 2023 on May 6, 2023. The Andhra Pradesh Class 10 results will be announced at 11 am tomorrow. Students who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the official site of BSE AP at results.bse.ap.gov.in. 

The results will be released by Botsa Satyanarayana, Minister of Education of the state at the press conference to be conducted by the Board. The pass percentage, merit list, toppers name and other details will also be released along with the results. 

The AP SSC (Class 10) board exams was started on April 3 and ended on April 18, 2023.The exams was conducted in single shift- from 9:30 am and end at 12: 45 pm with the exception of two—first language paper 2 (composite course) and SSC vocational course theory—which ended at 11:15 am and 11:30 am, respectively. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, pass percentage and other details. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 05, 2023 06:16 PM IST

    AP SSC result 2023: Result will be available at official website

    Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results from the official website at bse.ap.gov.in.

  • May 05, 2023 05:58 PM IST

    AP SSC result 2023: Steps to check

    Visit the official site of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in.

    Click on AP 10th Result link available on the home page.

    Enter the login details and click on submit.

    Once done your result will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the result and download the page.

  • May 05, 2023 05:51 PM IST

    AP SSC result 2023: Over 6 to 7 lakh candidates take exam every year

    Every year around 6 to 7 lakh candidates appear for the AP SSC board examination in the state.

  • May 05, 2023 05:37 PM IST

    AP SSC Exam 2023: Exam dates

    The exams were held from the 3rd to the 18th of April. Spot valuation was conducted from the 19th to the 26th.

  • May 05, 2023 05:36 PM IST

    AP SSC Results 2023: 6.5 lakh candidates took exam

    More than 6.5 lakh children took the state tests for the 10th class, which were held in 3,349 centres around the state, according to D Devananda Reddy, director of state examinations.

  • May 05, 2023 05:26 PM IST

    AP SSC 2023: Result dates

    The AP SSC (Class 10) began on April 3 and concluded on April 18, 2023.

  • May 05, 2023 04:56 PM IST

    AP SSC results 2023: Who will announce results tomorrow?

    Sri Botsa Satyanarayana, Hon'ble Minister of Education, Andhra Pradesh will announce the results tomorrow, May 6

  • May 05, 2023 04:47 PM IST

    AP Class 10th results 2023: Check date and time

    AP SSC results 2023 will be released on May 6 at 11 am.

  • May 05, 2023 04:45 PM IST

    AP SSC results 2023: Websites to check

    bse.ap.gov.in

    manabadi.co.in (unofficial)

  • May 05, 2023 04:43 PM IST

    AP SSC results 2023: Know how to check

    Visit the official website at bse.ap.gov.in.

    Click on the ‘AP SSC Result 2023’ link on the homepage.

    Enter the hall ticket number and click on the get results button.

    The AP SSC 2023 result will get displayed.

    Take a printout for future reference.

  • May 05, 2023 04:35 PM IST

    AP 10th results 2023 date and time 

    AP 10th results 2023 date and time have been announced. The Class 10 results will be announced on May 6, 2023 at 11 am. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ap ssc result board exam result

AP SSC 10th Results 2023 LIVE: Manabadi class 10 result releasing tomorrow

board exams
Updated on May 05, 2023 06:16 PM IST

AP SSC 10th Results 2023 Live Updates: Manabadi Class 10 result releasing tomorrow, May 6, 2023. Follow the blog for latest updates. 

AP SSC 10th Results 2023 Live Updates
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

AP SSC result 2023 Date &Time: Andhra Class 10 result tomorrow at bse.ap.gov.in

board exams
Updated on May 05, 2023 04:52 PM IST

AP SSC results 2023 releasing on May 6 at bse.ap.gov.in.

AP SSC result 2023 Date and Time: SSC results releasing tomorrow @ bse.ap.gov.in
ByHT Education Desk

TS Inter Results 2023 LIVE: Latest updates on Telangana 1st and 2nd Year Results

board exams
Updated on May 05, 2023 05:32 PM IST

TS Inter Results 2023 Live Updates: TSBIE 1st and 2nd Year Results will be announced by May 10, 2023. Follow blog for latest updates on results. 

TS Inter Results 2023 Live Updates
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

CBSE Board Result 2023 LIVE: Latest updates on Class 10th and 12th results

board exams
Updated on May 05, 2023 05:59 PM IST

CBSE Board Result 2023 Live Updates: Latest updates on class  10 and 12th results.

CBSE Board Result 2023 Live Updates
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Goa Board HSSC Result 2023 Date: GBSHSE Class 12 results releasing on May 6

board exams
Published on May 04, 2023 07:51 PM IST

Goa Board HSSC Result 2023 date has been announced. GBSHSE Class 12 results will release on May 6, 2023.

Goa Board HSSC Result 2023 Date: GBSHSE Class 12 results releasing on May 6(HT Photo)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023: KSEAB Class 10 results likely next week

board exams
Published on May 04, 2023 04:32 PM IST

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 is expected to release next week. Candidates can check KSEAB Class 10 results at karresults.nic.in.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023: KSEAB Class 10 results likely next week(Hindustan Time Photo)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

CBSE Result 2023 LIVE: List of websites for CBSE Class 10, 12 board results

board exams
Updated on May 05, 2023 03:39 PM IST

CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2023 Live: Latest Updates on CBSE Class 10, 12 board exam results.

CBSE Board Exams 2023: Latest updates on results(HT File)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam 2023 timetable out at kseab.karnataka.gov.in

board exams
Published on May 03, 2023 02:24 PM IST

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam 2023 timetable has been released. Candidates can download the datesheet through the direct link given below.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam 2023 timetable out at kseab.karnataka.gov.in(Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

AP SSC Results 2023: How, where to check Andhra Pradesh 10th result

board exams
Published on May 03, 2023 12:39 PM IST

AP SSC Results 2023 will be announced in due course of time. Candidates can check the list of websites and steps to check Andhra Pradesh 10th result below.

AP SSC Results 2023: How, where to check Andhra Pradesh 10th result (PTI)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

MP Board Results 2023 for 10th, 12th only after May 20, says official

board exams
Published on May 02, 2023 04:49 PM IST

MP Board Results 2023 will be announced after May 20, 2023 for Class 10, 12. MPBSE official have confirmed the date.

MP Board Results 2023 for 10th, 12th only after May 20, says official(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

GSEB HSC Result 2023: 65.58% students pass Gujarat Board Class 12th Results

board exams
Published on May 02, 2023 09:25 AM IST

GSEB HSC Result 2023 has been declared. 65.58 percent students have passed Gujarat Board Class 12th Results.

GSEB HSC Result 2023: …% students pass Gujarat Board Class 12th Results(HT File)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

GUJCET 2023 Result released at gseb.org, get link

board exams
Published on May 02, 2023 09:05 AM IST

Candidates can check the GUJCET 2023 results on the official website at gseb.org.

GUJCET 2023 Result released at gseb.org, (Hindustan Times)
ByHT Education Desk

GUJCET Result 2023 released at gseb.org, know how to check

board exams
Published on May 02, 2023 09:04 AM IST

Candidates can check Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2023 results on gseb.org.

GUJCET Result 2023 released at gseb.org, know how to check(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk

GSEB Gujarat 12th Science Stream Result 2023: How to check HSC results at gseb.org

board exams
Published on May 02, 2023 09:03 AM IST

GSEB Gujarat 12th Science Stream Result 2023 has been declared. Candidates can follow the steps given below to check results at gseb.org.

GSEB Gujarat 12th Science Stream Result 2023: How to check HSC results at gseb.org(HT File Photo)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

GSEB 12th Science Result 2023 out at gseb.org; direct link here

board exams
Published on May 02, 2023 09:02 AM IST

Gujarat Board 12th HSC Science stream Result 2023 released at gseb.org.

GSEB 12th Science Result 2023 out at gseb.org; direct link here(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 05, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out