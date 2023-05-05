AP SSC 10th Results 2023 LIVE: Manabadi class 10 result releasing tomorrow at bse.ap.gov.in

AP SSC 10th Results 2023 Live Updates: Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh will announce AP SSC Results 2023 on May 6, 2023. The Andhra Pradesh Class 10 results will be announced at 11 am tomorrow. Students who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the official site of BSE AP at results.bse.ap.gov.in.

The results will be released by Botsa Satyanarayana, Minister of Education of the state at the press conference to be conducted by the Board. The pass percentage, merit list, toppers name and other details will also be released along with the results.

The AP SSC (Class 10) board exams was started on April 3 and ended on April 18, 2023.The exams was conducted in single shift- from 9:30 am and end at 12: 45 pm with the exception of two—first language paper 2 (composite course) and SSC vocational course theory—which ended at 11:15 am and 11:30 am, respectively. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, pass percentage and other details.