AP Inter 2nd Year Result 2021 Live: BIEAP result on July 23 at bieap.gov.in

Andhra Pradesh class 12 result will be released tomorrow, July 23 at 4 pm, state education minister Audimulapu Suresh has confirmed. The inter result will also be available on examsresults.ap.nic.in, results.bie.ap.gov.in, results.apcfss.in. The AP inter result 2021 will be prepared on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme as board exams could not be held in the state due to sudden increase in COVID-19 cases. In 2020, the Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) had declared the class 12 result in June. 59% students had passed the first year examination last year. The pass percentage of 2nd year exam was 63%.The AP inter results for first year and second year were released on the same day. Out of the total of 10,65,155 students, 4.88 lakh had appeared for second year exam while the remaining 5.77 lakh students had appeared for first year exam.