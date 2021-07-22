AP Inter 2nd Year Result 2021 Live: BIEAP result on July 23 at bieap.gov.in
- AP Inter 2nd Year Result 2021 Live Updates: Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will release the 2nd year inter results tomorrow, July 23, 4 pm onwards.
Andhra Pradesh class 12 result will be released tomorrow, July 23 at 4 pm, state education minister Audimulapu Suresh has confirmed. The inter result will also be available on examsresults.ap.nic.in, results.bie.ap.gov.in, results.apcfss.in. The AP inter result 2021 will be prepared on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme as board exams could not be held in the state due to sudden increase in COVID-19 cases. In 2020, the Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) had declared the class 12 result in June. 59% students had passed the first year examination last year. The pass percentage of 2nd year exam was 63%.The AP inter results for first year and second year were released on the same day. Out of the total of 10,65,155 students, 4.88 lakh had appeared for second year exam while the remaining 5.77 lakh students had appeared for first year exam.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Thu, 22 Jul 2021 08:11 PM
AP 2nd year results tomorrow at 4 pm
Andhra Pradesh state education minister Audimulapu Suresh has said that the 2nd year result will be released at 4 pm. It is likely that the education minister will hold a press conference for the result. After the press briefing is over, the result will be released on the official website and students can download their individual score cards.
-
Thu, 22 Jul 2021 07:39 PM
AP 2nd year inter result tomorrow: Documents required to check result
The 2nd year inter result for students, who were enrolled to appear for the exam under schools affiliated to the Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP), will be declared tomorrow, July 23. Students have to use the details which they were supposed to use in board exams to login to the result portal.
Usually exam result portals ask for candidate's roll number, registration number and date of birth.
-
Thu, 22 Jul 2021 07:30 PM
AP inter result tomorrow: College admission to commence soon
The admission process for undergraduate courses in colleges and universities will commence soon after the class 12 results are out in the state. As per the latest guidelines released by the University Grants Commission (UGC), admission process for undergraduate courses should be completed by September 30. The classes will begin on October 1.
-
Thu, 22 Jul 2021 06:43 PM
63% of total 2nd year AP inter students had cleared the exam last year
In 2020, out of a total of 4.88 lakh students 63% had passed the AP 2nd year inter exam.
-
Thu, 22 Jul 2021 06:36 PM
AP inter first year students are asking about the result declaration date
-
Thu, 22 Jul 2021 06:19 PM
AP 12th result 2021: Know how to check
The AP inter results will be available on the official website of the BIEAP and other result portals which have been allowed by the Board to host the result:
Students should login to the result portals
Click on AP 2nd year inter result 2021
Enter the details asked: roll number, registration number, school code and other details
Submit the details
Get the AP inter result
Download the result copy
-
Thu, 22 Jul 2021 06:17 PM
AP inter result will be declared on official websites, check complete list
Students should check the Andhra Pradesh class 12 result on the official websites:
examsresults.ap.nic.in
results.bie.ap.gov.in
results.apcfss.in
bie.ap.gov.in
results.gov.in
-
Thu, 22 Jul 2021 06:02 PM
AP intermediate 2nd year result 2021 to be released following a new assessment policy
This year, like most state boards, the BIEAP could not hold exams due to spike in COVID-19 cases. Following a Supreme Court order the board formulated an alternative marking scheme and has prepared the inter result based on it.
As per the assessment policy, 30 per cent weightage will be given to the marks obtained in the top three subjects of Class 10, and the remaining 70 per cent will be based on subject-wise marks obtained by students in Intermediate first year or Class 11.
-
Thu, 22 Jul 2021 05:48 PM
AP inter result 2021 date and time confirmed
Andhra Pradesh 2nd year inter result date and time has been confirmed by the state education minister. The result will be released on July 23 at 4 pm.
The AP inter 1st year result date and time has not been confirmed yet.