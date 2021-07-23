Home / Education / Board Exams / AP Inter result 2021 for 12th arts, science, commerce soon: List of websites
AP Inter 2nd Year Result 2021 Live Updates: BIEAP result at bieap.gov.in
AP Inter 2nd Year Result 2021 Live Updates: BIEAP result at bieap.gov.in
AP Inter result 2021 for 12th arts, science, commerce soon: List of websites

  • Board of Intermediate Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will release the AP inter results 2021 today for class 12 or 2nd year students. The BIEAP inter result will be released on its official website and also on portals recommended by the Board to host the results.
AP inter result 2021 live updates

AP Inter result will be released on results.gov.in.

The inter result will also be available on examsresults.ap.nic.in, results.bie.ap.gov.in, results.apcfss.in.

"IPE 2021 2nd year results will be released by Audimulapu Suresh, education minister, government of Andhra Pradesh at 4 pm on July 23 at Publicity Cell, Ground Floor, 4th Block, AP Secretariat, Velagapudi," a communique from the Board has been shared by the Education Minister on Twitter.

Students are eagerly awaiting for their result today as this is the first time board exam results are being released without exams. State government could not organise board exams this year due to COVID-19 cases. Instead of exams, the state government decided to award marks to students on the basis of their past performance.

Awarding marks to final year students is important as it is required for taking admission to higher education courses.

ap inter result board exams 2021 class 12 board exam + 1 more
