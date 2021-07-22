AP Inter 2nd Year Results 2021: BIEAP 12th result tomorrow,list of websites here

Board of Intermediate Education, AP has announced the release date of AP Inter 2nd Year Results 2021. The BIEAP 12th Result will be declared on July 23, 2021. The result link will be available at 4 pm and candidates who have registered for the Class 12 exams can check their results.

The result will be announced by the Board officials in the press conference. The result will be released by Dr Audimulapu Suresh garu, Education Minister of the state at 4 pm at Publicity Cell, Ground Floor, 4th Block, A.P. Secretariat, Velagapudi. Candidates who have registered themselves for the exam can check the list in the list of websites given below.

AP Inter 2nd Year Results 2021: List of websites

The Class 12 exams was cancelled by the state government due to rise in COVID19 cases across the country. Later the Board released the evaluation criteria. As per the evaluation criteria, the Class 12 students will be awarded on the basis of their performance of Class 10 and Class 11.

The Board will give 30 per cent weightage to the marks obtained in the top three subjects of Class 10, and the remaining 70 percent will be based on subject-wise marks obtained by students in Intermediate first year or Class 11. The 30 per cent marks of Class 10 will be taken from Social Science, Science and Maths to prepare the Inter result.