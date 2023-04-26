AP Inter Result 2023 Live: BIEAP 1st, 2nd year results today on bie.ap.gov.in

AP Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will announce Intermediate first year (Class 11) and Intermediate second year (Class 12) final exam results today, April 26. Students can check AP Inter results 2023 on the official website, bie.ap.gov.in and on examresults.ap.nic.in.

As per a press release, Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana will announce these results at 5 pm. After that, students can check it on the official websites.

AP Inter 2nd year exams were held from March 16 to April 4, 2023 and 1st year exams took place between March 15 and April 3. Students are advised to keep their hall tickets ready to check their marks online. When available, the direct link to view BIEAP Inter results will be shared here. Follow this blog for all updates on AP Inter result 2023.