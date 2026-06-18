AP Inter Supply Result 2026 declared at resultsbie.ap.gov.in, here's how to check marks memo
BIEAP has declared the AP Inter Supply Result 2026. Students can now check and download their scorecards online through the official porta
The AP Inter Supply Result 2026 has been declared by the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP). Students who appeared for the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations can now access their results through the official website, resultsbie.ap.gov.in. AP Inter Supply Result 2026 LIVE Updates
The results have been made available online, allowing candidates to check their subject-wise performance and qualifying status without visiting any board office.
With the announcement of the supplementary examination results, an opportunity has been provided to students who were unable to clear one or more subjects in the regular Intermediate examinations. The scorecards have been released online, and details on marks obtained, grades awarded, and pass status are included. Students are advised to download and preserve their scorecards for future academic and admission-related purposes.
Direct link to check AP Inter Supply Result 2026
How to Check AP Inter Supply Result 2026
Click on the official website, resultsbie.ap.gov.in.
Then open the AP Inter Supply Result 2026 link .{{/usCountry}}
Then open the AP Inter Supply Result 2026 link .{{/usCountry}}
Then enter the Hall Ticket Number to login the window.{{/usCountry}}
Then enter the Hall Ticket Number to login the window.{{/usCountry}}
The submitted details should be verified carefully.{{/usCountry}}
The submitted details should be verified carefully.{{/usCountry}}
Then click on the "Submit" button.{{/usCountry}}
Then click on the "Submit" button.{{/usCountry}}
Then the result will be displayed on the screen.{{/usCountry}}
Then the result will be displayed on the screen.{{/usCountry}}
Then the scorecard should be downloaded and saved.{{/usCountry}}
Then the scorecard should be downloaded and saved.{{/usCountry}}
Then the printout should be taken for future use.
Details Available on the Scorecard{{/usCountry}}
Then the printout should be taken for future use.
Details Available on the Scorecard{{/usCountry}}
The AP Inter Supply Result 2026 scorecard contains important information related to a student's examination performance. Details such as the student's name, hall ticket number, stream, and examination year are provided for identification purposes. Subject-wise marks obtained in the supplementary examination are displayed along with the total marks secured. The grade awarded, pass or fail status, and overall result are also mentioned.{{/usCountry}}
The AP Inter Supply Result 2026 scorecard contains important information related to a student's examination performance. Details such as the student's name, hall ticket number, stream, and examination year are provided for identification purposes. Subject-wise marks obtained in the supplementary examination are displayed along with the total marks secured. The grade awarded, pass or fail status, and overall result are also mentioned.{{/usCountry}}