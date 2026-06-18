AP Inter Supply Result 2026 LIVE: BIEAP 1st, 2nd year supplementary results releasing today at resultsbie.ap.gov.in

The results will be announced at 12 noon today, June 18, 2026.

Apart from the website, the students who appeared can access the results by sending a 'Hi' message to Mana Mithra's WhatsApp number at 9552300009 for added convenience.

The Andhra Pradesh Inter supplementary examination commenced on May 21 and concluded on June 4, 2026. The practical examination was started on May 21 and ended on June 11, 2026.

All the appeared students are expected to receive individual scorecards through the online portal. The marks memo will contain subject-wise scores along with the qualifying status.

Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.