AP Inter Supply Result 2026 LIVE: BIEAP 1st, 2nd year supplementary results releasing today at resultsbie.ap.gov.in
AP Inter Supply Result 2026 LIVE: BIEAP 1st, 2nd year results releasing today at BIEAP results- resultsbie.ap.gov.in. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
AP Inter Supply Result 2026 LIVE: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh, will release AP Inter Supply Result 2026 on June 18, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the intermediate supplementary examination can check the first and second year results through the official website of BIEAP results at resultsbie.ap.gov.in....Read More
The results will be announced at 12 noon today, June 18, 2026.
Apart from the website, the students who appeared can access the results by sending a 'Hi' message to Mana Mithra's WhatsApp number at 9552300009 for added convenience.
The Andhra Pradesh Inter supplementary examination commenced on May 21 and concluded on June 4, 2026. The practical examination was started on May 21 and ended on June 11, 2026.
All the appeared students are expected to receive individual scorecards through the online portal. The marks memo will contain subject-wise scores along with the qualifying status.
Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
AP Inter Supply Result 2026 LIVE: When was theory exams held?
AP Inter Supply Result 2026 LIVE: The Andhra Pradesh Inter supplementary examination commenced on May 21 and concluded on June 4, 2026.
AP Inter Supply Result 2026 LIVE: Alternative way to check 1st, 2nd year results
AP Inter Supply Result 2026 LIVE: Apart from the website, the students who appeared can access the results by sending a 'Hi' message to Mana Mithra's WhatsApp number at 9552300009 for added convenience.
AP Inter Supply Result 2026 LIVE: Time of result declaration
AP Inter Supply Result 2026 LIVE: The results will be announced at 12 noon today, June 18, 2026.
AP Inter Supply Result 2026 LIVE: Where to check results?
AP Inter Supply Result 2026 LIVE: Candidates who have appeared for the intermediate supplementary examination can check the first and second year results through the official website of BIEAP results at resultsbie.ap.gov.in.
AP Inter Supply Result 2026 LIVE: Date and time
AP Inter Supply Result 2026 Date: June 18
AP Inter Supply Result 2026 Time: 12 pm