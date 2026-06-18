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AP Inter Supply Result 2026 LIVE: BIEAP 1st, 2nd year supplementary results releasing today at resultsbie.ap.gov.in

By Papri Chanda
Jun 18, 2026 10:16:05 am IST

AP Inter Supply Result 2026 LIVE: BIEAP 1st, 2nd year results releasing today at BIEAP results- resultsbie.ap.gov.in. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.

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AP Inter Supply Result 2026 LIVE: BIEAP 1st, 2nd year supplementary results releasing today at resultsbie.ap.gov.in(ANI/file)

AP Inter Supply Result 2026 LIVE: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh, will release AP Inter Supply Result 2026 on June 18, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the intermediate supplementary examination can check the first and second year results through the official website of BIEAP results at resultsbie.ap.gov.in. ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Thu, 18 Jun 2026 10:16:05 am

    AP Inter Supply Result 2026 LIVE: Check result on whatsapp

    AP Inter Supply Result 2026 LIVE: Apart from the website, the appeared students can access the results by sending a 'Hi' message to Mana Mithra whatsapp number at 9552300009 for added convenience.

  • Thu, 18 Jun 2026 09:54:36 am

    AP Inter Supply Result 2026 LIVE: Details to be available on marks memo

    AP Inter Supply Result 2026 LIVE: BIEAP IPASE mark sheet will have these details:

    • Name of the student

    • AP Inter Hall ticket number

    • Marks secured (overall)

    • Subject-wise grades

    • Result status

  • Thu, 18 Jun 2026 09:40:07 am

    AP Inter Supply Result 2026 LIVE: Marks vs grades

    AP Inter Supply Result 2026 LIVE: Find out how many marks are equal to A1, A2, B1, B2, C1 and C2 grades in BIEAP IPE 1st and 2nd year exams:

    AP Inter marks vs grades:

    A1- 91 to 100 marks

    A2- 81 to 90 marks

    B1- 71 to 80 marks

    B2- 61 to 70 marks

    C1- 51 to 60 marks

    C2- 41 to 50 marks

  • Thu, 18 Jun 2026 09:24:26 am

    AP Inter Supply Result 2026 LIVE: Official website to check

    AP Inter Supply Result 2026 LIVE: resultsbie.ap.gov.in

  • Thu, 18 Jun 2026 09:21:14 am

    AP Inter Supply Result 2026 LIVE: How to check marksheets?

    Visit the official website of BIEAP results at resultsbie.ap.gov.in.

    Click on AP Inter Supply Result 2026 link available on the home page.

    A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

    Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

    Check the result and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • Thu, 18 Jun 2026 09:17:53 am

    AP Inter Supply Result 2026 LIVE: Details on marks memo

    AP Inter Supply Result 2026 LIVE: All the appeared students are expected to receive individual scorecards through the online portal. The marks memo will contain subject-wise scores along with the qualifying status.

  • Thu, 18 Jun 2026 09:14:50 am

    AP Inter Supply Result 2026 LIVE: Know practical exam dates

    AP Inter Supply Result 2026 LIVE: The practical examination was started on May 21 and ended on June 11, 2026.

  • Thu, 18 Jun 2026 09:08:20 am

    AP Inter Supply Result 2026 LIVE: When was theory exams held?

    AP Inter Supply Result 2026 LIVE: The Andhra Pradesh Inter supplementary examination commenced on May 21 and concluded on June 4, 2026.

  • Thu, 18 Jun 2026 09:05:50 am

    AP Inter Supply Result 2026 LIVE: Alternative way to check 1st, 2nd year results

    AP Inter Supply Result 2026 LIVE: Apart from the website, the students who appeared can access the results by sending a 'Hi' message to Mana Mithra's WhatsApp number at 9552300009 for added convenience.

  • Thu, 18 Jun 2026 09:02:16 am

    AP Inter Supply Result 2026 LIVE: Time of result declaration

    AP Inter Supply Result 2026 LIVE: The results will be announced at 12 noon today, June 18, 2026.

  • Thu, 18 Jun 2026 08:58:18 am

    AP Inter Supply Result 2026 LIVE: Where to check results?

    AP Inter Supply Result 2026 LIVE: Candidates who have appeared for the intermediate supplementary examination can check the first and second year results through the official website of BIEAP results at resultsbie.ap.gov.in.

  • Thu, 18 Jun 2026 08:54:51 am

    AP Inter Supply Result 2026 LIVE: Date and time

    AP Inter Supply Result 2026 Date: June 18

    AP Inter Supply Result 2026 Time: 12 pm

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