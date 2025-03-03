AP SSC Hall Ticket 2025 Live: BSE AP Class 10th hall tickets out, here's how to download
AP SSC Hall Ticket 2025 Live: Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSE AP) has released hall tickets or admit cards for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 final examinations. Students can download the admit card using the board's official website, bse.ap.gov.in or the official WhatsApp number of the Government of Andhra Pradesh....Read More
To download the AP SSC hall ticket from the website, students/parents need to enter their names, district and school names on the login window.
AP SSC hall ticket 2025 direct link
To download the AP SSC hall ticket using WhatsApp, students/parents need to text ‘Hi’ to 9552300009' and then click on the ‘Choose Service’ option displayed on the replied message. After that, they need to choose Education Services and then click on ‘SSC Hall Ticket’.
After that, a login window will appear in which students/parents need to enter the candidate's application number and date of birth and tap on the confirm button. Once done, the AP SSC hall ticket will be displayed.
Check live updates on AP SSC hall ticket below.
AP SSC Hall Ticket 2025 Live: How to download admit card using WhatsApp
AP SSC Hall Ticket 2025 Live: 2 ways to download Class 10 hall tickets
There are two ways to download the AP SSC or Class 10 hall tickets-
- Using the state government's WhatsApp number 9552300009
- Using the board's official website, bse.ap.gov.in.
AP SSC Hall Ticket 2025 Live: Direct link
Here is the direct link to download the AP SSC hall ticket using the official website.
AP SSC Hall Ticket 2025 Live: Class 10 admit cards relased
