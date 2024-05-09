 Assam 12th Result 2024: 89.18% pass Arts stream, 89.88% in Science and 87.80% in Commerce, details here - Hindustan Times
Thursday, May 09, 2024
Assam 12th Result 2024: 89.18% pass Arts stream, 89.88% in Science and 87.80% in Commerce, details here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
May 09, 2024 09:26 AM IST

The Assam HS results 2024 have been released. The stream-wise pass percentage is given below.

Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has declared Assam HS Result 2024. Candidates who have attempted the Higher Secondary examination can check the AHSEC Class 12 results on the official website of Assam Results at resultsassam.nic.in, assamresult.co.in and assam.result.in as well. Assam Class 12 results 2024 live updates

Assam 12th Result 2024: The Assam Class 12 results have been released. 89.18% students have passed Arts stream, 89.88% in Science and 87.80% in Commerce this year.
Assam 12th Result 2024: The Assam Class 12 results have been released. 89.18% students have passed Arts stream, 89.88% in Science and 87.80% in Commerce this year. (HT file image)(HT file)

This year, 89.18% students have passed Arts stream, 89.88% in Science and 87.80% in Commerce.

If compared to the previous year then the pass percentage was 70.12% for Arts, 84.96% in Science and 79.57% in 2023, indicating an increase in the figures this year.

The Assam Class 12 examination 2024 was conducted from February 12 to March 13, 2024. The exam was conducted in two shifts – morning shift from 9 am to 12 noon and afternoon shift from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm. Around 3 lakh candidates registered for Assam Board Class 12 examination across the state.

Steps to check the AHSEC Class 12 results

· Visit the official website of Assam Results at resultsassam.nic.in.

· Click on the Assam HS Result 2024 link available on the home page.

· A new page pops up and here submit the login details

· Your result will be displayed on the screen.

· Check the result and download the page.

· Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

