Assam HS Result 2024 Live: AHSEC Class 12th result today at 9 am
Assam HS Result 2024 Live: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council or AHSEC will announce Assam HS Result 2024 today, May 9, at 9 am. Students who have appeared in their Higher Secondary final examination can check their scores on resultsassam.nic.in, ahsec.assam.gov.in and other websites. The date and time for Assam HS result was confirmed by the state's Education Minister Ranoj Pegu. “Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will declare HS Exam Results-2024 tomorrow at 9 AM. The official Press Release will be issued at 7 AM. Best wishes to all the candidates,” he posted on X (Twitter) yesterday. ...Read More
All the candidates who have appeared in the exam will check their results on the official websites ahsec.assam.gov.in and resultsassam.nic.in, once released.
AHSEC conducted the Class 12 final examination from February 12 to March 13 across the state. Around 3 lakh students appeared in the exams.
Last year, the AHSEC Class 12th result was announced in June and the pass percentage was 84.96% for Science, 79.57% for Commerce, and 70.12% for Arts.
