Assam 12th Result 2024: Assam Board HS results released on official website, direct link here

Assam Higher Secondary Education Council has announced Assam 12th Result 2024 today. All those candidates who have appeared for Assam Board Class 12 examination across the state can check their marksheets through the official website of Assam Results at ahsec.assam.gov.in. The Assam Board HS results are also available on assamresult.co.in and assam.result.in as well. Assam Class 12 results 2024 live updates Assam 12th Result 2024: Assam HS results have been released, Check scores through the direct link.

Around 3 lakh candidates have appeared for Assam Board 12th board examination across the state.

Assam Class 12 results 2024 direct link

All the appeared candidates can check their results by following the steps given below.

· Visit the official website of Assam Results at resultsassam.nic.in.

· Click on Assam HS Result 2024 link available on the home page.

· Enter the login details and click on submit.

· Your result will be displayed on the screen.

· Check the result and download the page.

· Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This year, the Assam Class 12 examination was conducted from February 12 to March 13, 2024. The examination was conducted in two shifts – morning shift from 9 am to 12 noon and afternoon shift from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm. The practical examination was conducted from January 24 to February 8, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AHSEC.