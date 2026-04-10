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Assam Board 10th Result 2026: SEBA HSLC results out at sebaonline.org, direct link to check here

Assam Board 10th Result 2026 has been declared. The direct link to check SEBA HSLC results is given here. 

Updated on: Apr 10, 2026 10:32 am IST
By HT Education Desk
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The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has declared the HSLC (Class 10) results for 2026, ending the anticipation for over 4.38 lakh students who appeared for the examinations. Candidates who have appeared for the examination of Class 10 can check the results on the official website of SEBA Assam at sebaonline.org, asseb.in, and resultsassam.nic.in. Assam HSLC 10th Result 2026 Live Updates

Assam Board 10th Result 2026: SEBA HSLC results out at sebaonline.org, direct link to check here(PTI)

The results were announced during a formal press briefing earlier today, where the board highlighted the state's overall performance and success rates across various districts.

Direct link to check Assam Board 10th Result 2026

How to Check SEBA Assam 10th Result Online

Students can now download their digital marksheets using their roll numbers. The board has provided multiple links to ensure the high volume of traffic does not cause technical delays:

1. Visit the official website of SEBA Assam at sebaonline.org.

2. Click on Assam Board HSLC Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

SEBA has continued its pattern of timely declarations. In 2025, the results were released on April 11, and the 2026 announcement follows a similar early-April window. The board’s shift toward a digital-first approach ensured that students could access their provisional marksheets immediately after the official press conference concluded.

 
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Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on JAC Result 2025, Jharkhand Board 12th Arts Result, AP Inter Supply Result Live.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on JAC Result 2025, Jharkhand Board 12th Arts Result, AP Inter Supply Result Live.
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