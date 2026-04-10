The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has declared the HSLC (Class 10) results for 2026, ending the anticipation for over 4.38 lakh students who appeared for the examinations. Candidates who have appeared for the examination of Class 10 can check the results on the official website of SEBA Assam at sebaonline.org, asseb.in, and resultsassam.nic.in. Assam HSLC 10th Result 2026 Live Updates

Assam Board 10th Result 2026: SEBA HSLC results out at sebaonline.org, direct link to check here(PTI)

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The results were announced during a formal press briefing earlier today, where the board highlighted the state's overall performance and success rates across various districts.

Direct link to check Assam Board 10th Result 2026

How to Check SEBA Assam 10th Result Online

Students can now download their digital marksheets using their roll numbers. The board has provided multiple links to ensure the high volume of traffic does not cause technical delays:

1. Visit the official website of SEBA Assam at sebaonline.org.

2. Click on Assam Board HSLC Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

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{{^usCountry}} 4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} 5. Check the result and download the page. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 5. Check the result and download the page. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} To support students in remote areas or those facing internet issues, SEBA also activated its mobile and SMS services SEBA Result App, the official mobile application, which allowed students to check their scores by simply entering their roll numbers on their smartphones. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To support students in remote areas or those facing internet issues, SEBA also activated its mobile and SMS services SEBA Result App, the official mobile application, which allowed students to check their scores by simply entering their roll numbers on their smartphones. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The digital marksheets available online are provisional. Students are advised that original certificates and physical marks memos will be distributed through their respective schools in the coming weeks. For those who believe their performance was not accurately reflected, the board will open the application portal for re-checking and re-evaluation of answer scripts within the next few days. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The digital marksheets available online are provisional. Students are advised that original certificates and physical marks memos will be distributed through their respective schools in the coming weeks. For those who believe their performance was not accurately reflected, the board will open the application portal for re-checking and re-evaluation of answer scripts within the next few days. {{/usCountry}}

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SEBA has continued its pattern of timely declarations. In 2025, the results were released on April 11, and the 2026 announcement follows a similar early-April window. The board’s shift toward a digital-first approach ensured that students could access their provisional marksheets immediately after the official press conference concluded.

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