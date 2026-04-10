Assam HSLC 10th Result 2026 Live: SEBA Assam 10th results releasing shortly, check direct link, toppers list here

Direct link to check Assam HSLC 10th Result 2026

The Board will conduct the press conference to announce the results. The press conference will be held by the Board officials at the Board office in Assam. Along with the results, the pass percentage, district wise performance and other details will be shared.

This year, Assam Class 10 examination was held from February 10 to February 27, 2026. The Class 10th exam was held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 1.30pm to 4.30 pm.

Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, how to check and more.