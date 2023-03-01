Assam HS Chemistry paper leak news is fake, say AHSEC and Education Minister

A day after Assam HS Chemistry paper leak news circulated, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu has claimed the reports to be fake and baseless. Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, AHSEC has also released an official notice on the paper leak incident to be fake.

The Education Minister of the state took his official twitter account to share the notice issued by AHSEC. The tweet reads, “The news of Chemistry question paper leak in the current HS examination is completely fake and baseless. I have personally checked the matter. We are taking utmost care and maintaining vigilance. Please don’t heed fake news and rumours.”

The official notice issued by AHSEC states that the paper leak incident is fake and students should not believe such false rumours.

The Assam HS Chemistry examination was conducted on February 28, 2023 along with Business Studies, Political Science and Vocational English Paper IV. The HS examination as started on February 20 and will end on March 20, 2023. The examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official site of AHSEC.

