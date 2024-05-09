Assam HS Result 2024: AHSEC Class 12 results declared, details and steps to check marks
The AHSEC Class 12 results 2024 have been declared. Check steps to download marks and other details here.
Assam Higher Secondary Education Council has declared Assam HS Result 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the Higher Secondary examination can check the AHSEC Class 12 results on the official website of Assam Results at ahsec.assam.gov.in and resultsassam.nic.in. Assam Class 12 results 2024 live updates
This year, the Assam Class 12 examination was conducted from February 12 to March 13, 2024. The examination was conducted in two shifts – morning shift from 9 am to 12 noon and afternoon shift from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm. Around 3 lakh candidates registered for Assam Board Class 12 examination across the state.
The top three performing districts are Baksa (97.44%), Nalbari (97.3%), and Darrang (96.59%).
All the appeared candidates can check their results by following the steps given below.
· Visit the official website of Assam Results at resultsassam.nic.in.
· Click on Assam HS Result 2024 link available on the home page.
· Enter the login details and click on submit.
· Your result will be displayed on the screen.
· Check the result and download the page.
· Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of AHSEC.
