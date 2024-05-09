 Assam HS Result 2024: AHSEC Class 12 results declared, details and steps to check marks - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Assam HS Result 2024: AHSEC Class 12 results declared, details and steps to check marks

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
May 09, 2024 09:06 AM IST

The AHSEC Class 12 results 2024 have been declared. Check steps to download marks and other details here.

Assam Higher Secondary Education Council has declared Assam HS Result 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the Higher Secondary examination can check the AHSEC Class 12 results on the official website of Assam Results at ahsec.assam.gov.in and resultsassam.nic.in. Assam Class 12 results 2024 live updates

Assam HS Result 2024: AHSEC 12th results have been declared. (HT file image)
Assam HS Result 2024: AHSEC 12th results have been declared. (HT file image)

This year, the Assam Class 12 examination was conducted from February 12 to March 13, 2024. The examination was conducted in two shifts – morning shift from 9 am to 12 noon and afternoon shift from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm. Around 3 lakh candidates registered for Assam Board Class 12 examination across the state.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The top three performing districts are Baksa (97.44%), Nalbari (97.3%), and Darrang (96.59%).

All the appeared candidates can check their results by following the steps given below.

· Visit the official website of Assam Results at resultsassam.nic.in.

· Click on Assam HS Result 2024 link available on the home page.

· Enter the login details and click on submit.

· Your result will be displayed on the screen.

· Check the result and download the page.

· Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of AHSEC.

HT has emerged as the top choice for students & parents to check board results. Explore all the latest news & updates related to education. Read more.

Get latest news on Education along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Board Exams / Assam HS Result 2024: AHSEC Class 12 results declared, details and steps to check marks

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On