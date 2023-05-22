Assam SEBA 10th Result 2023: Hridam Thakuriya tops HSLC exam with 596 marks

Board of Secondary Education, Assam has announced Assam Matric HSLC Result 2023 on May 22, 2023. The Assam Class 10 board examination results are available on the official website of SEBA at sebaonline.org. SEBA Assam Matric HSLC Result 2023 Live.

Hridam Thakuriya tops Assam HSLC exam

Hridam Thakuria of Sankardev Shishu Niketan, Dhekiajuli has topped by scoring 596 marks. The second position has been shared by Ishrat Farha, Lucky Devi Choudhury, and Manmita Sarma. Together, Nilufar Rahman, Anindita Borah, and Mriganka Bhattacharyya took the third position. In the Assam SSLC exams 2023, 61 students achieved top 10 positions.

Assam HSCL 10th result direct link

This year, Chirang district recorded the highest pass percentage of 88.68%. Goalpara district has the lowest pass percentage. Only 59.80% of people who took the exam passed it.

A total of 415324 candidates have appeared for the Class 10 board examination out of which 301880 candidates have passed the examination. A total of 228140 girls took the exam, and of them, 159356 passed. A total of 190765 boys took the exam, and of those, 142524 applicants passed.

