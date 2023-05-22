SEBA Assam Matric HSLC Result 2023 Live: Class 10th results out at resultsassam.nic.in, direct link here

Assam Matric HSLC Result 2023 Live Updates: Board of Secondary Education, Assam has announced Assam Matric HSLC Result 2023 on May 22, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 board examination in the state can check SEBA Class 10th results through the official site of SEBA at sebaonline.org.

Direct link for Assam HSLC results

Assam Education Minister Ramon Pegu has confirmed the date and time for SEBA HSLC results. The results can also be checked by candidates at resultsassam.nic.in along with some other third party result websites.

Apart from the official websites, the results for Class 10 will be available on SEBA results mobile app. The mobile app can be downloaded by candidates from Google Playstore.

A total of 422196 candidates have registered for Class 10 board examination in the state. Assam Class 10 board examination was conducted in the state from March 3 to April 1, 2023. To check the results, candidates will need roll number. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, pass percentage and other details.

