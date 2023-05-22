Home / Education / Board Exams / SEBA Assam Matric HSLC Result 2023 Live: Class 10th results out at resultsassam.nic.in, direct link here
Live

SEBA Assam Matric HSLC Result 2023 Live: Class 10th results out at resultsassam.nic.in, direct link here

board exams
Updated on May 22, 2023 11:10 AM IST

Assam Matric HSLC Result 2023 Live Updates: SEBA Class 10th results announced. Follow the blog for latest updates. 

Assam Matric HSLC Result 2023 Live: SEBA Class 10th results out, direct link
Assam Matric HSLC Result 2023 Live: SEBA Class 10th results out, direct link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
OPEN APP

Assam Matric HSLC Result 2023 Live Updates: Board of Secondary Education, Assam has announced Assam Matric HSLC Result 2023 on May 22, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 board examination in the state can check SEBA Class 10th results through the official site of SEBA at sebaonline.org. 

Direct link for Assam HSLC results

Assam Education Minister Ramon Pegu has confirmed the date and time for SEBA HSLC results. The results can also be checked by candidates at resultsassam.nic.in along with some other third party result websites. 

Apart from the official websites, the results for Class 10 will be available on SEBA results mobile app. The mobile app can be downloaded by candidates from Google Playstore. 

A total of 422196 candidates have registered for Class 10 board examination in the state. Assam Class 10 board examination was conducted in the state from March 3 to April 1, 2023. To check the results, candidates will need roll number. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, pass percentage and other details. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 22, 2023 11:10 AM IST

    SEBA Assam HSLC Result 2023: Websites to check Class 10 scores 

    Students can check Assam HSLC or Matric results on resultsassam.nic.in or sebaonline.org.

  • May 22, 2023 11:05 AM IST

    SEBA Assam HSLC Result 2023: Passing marks 

    A candidate need at least 30% marks in a subject to pass the Matric exam. For subjects that have both practical or oral and theory parts, they need to score 30% marks in both parts.

  • May 22, 2023 11:02 AM IST

    SEBA Assam HSLC Result 2023: Star and distinction marks 

    Distinction Marks (510 & above): 8517 candidates 

    Star Marks (450 & above): 18653 candidates

  • May 22, 2023 10:56 AM IST

    SEBA Assam HSLC Result 2023: 6879 candidates absent 

    Candidates Absent : 6879

    Candidates Withheld : 14

    Candidates Expelled : 239

  • May 22, 2023 10:55 AM IST

    SEBA Assam HSLC Result 2023: Details of marksheets

    The following details are mentioned on SEBA Matric or HSLC marks sheets:

    Roll number

    Exam name

    Centre details

    School name

    Candidate's name

    Parents' names

    Subject-wise full marks, pass marks and marks obtained

    Total marks, result status and other details

  • May 22, 2023 10:52 AM IST

    SEBA Assam HSLC Result 2023: When will rechecking results be declared?

    The Results of Re-checking will be informed to the Applicant through a Notification within 30 days from the last date of receipt of application. The Marks sheet/ Certificates to the candidates, in case of any change will be issued on submission of the Original Marks sheet/ Certificates in the Board’s Office through the Head of the concerned School with intimation of the Head of the Institution. No such Marks sheet/Certificates will be sent directly to School/ candidate or through any other agency.

  • May 22, 2023 10:50 AM IST

    SEBA Assam HSLC Result 2023: Subject wise pass percentage 

    Assamese: 30

    English: 30(Theory: 27, Internal Assessment/Practical: 3)

    Maths: 30 (Theory: 27, Internal Assessment/Practical: 3)

    Science: 30 (Theory: 27, Internal Assessment/Practical: 3)

    Social Science: 30 (Theory: 27, Internal Assessment/Practical: 3)

  • May 22, 2023 10:48 AM IST

    SEBA Assam Matric HSLC Result 2023: Re-checking fees 

    Fee for only re-checking of Answer Script is Rs.350/- (per subject).

    Fee for photocopy of Answer script with re-checking is Rs.550/- (per subject).

  • May 22, 2023 10:46 AM IST

    resultsassam.nic.in: How to download SEBA Matric marks sheets

    To downland SEBA Matric result, go to resultsassam.nic.in and follow these steps:

    Click on the link for HSLC result

    Enter roll and number and the code shown on screen

    Submit these details and check result

    Click on the print icon to save the marks sheet

  • May 22, 2023 10:43 AM IST

    Assam Matric Results: Withheld results details 

    The candidates whose Results have been kept withheld for other reasons shall be required to appear before the Clearance Committee of Examination, SEBA for personal hearing with a letter of identification from the Heads of concerned School after 7 (seven) days from the date of declaration of results. They shall also bring original Admit Card and Registration Card with them.

  • May 22, 2023 10:41 AM IST

    SEBA Matric Results 2023: 61 candidates in Top 10 list 

    This year 61 candidates have made it to Top 10 list. 

    Rank 1: 1 candidate 

    Rank 2: 4 candidates 

    Rank 3: 3 candidates 

    Rank 4: 7 candidates 

    Rank 5: 5 candidates  

    Rank 6: 6 candidates 

    Rank 7: 7 candidates

    Rank 8: 10 candidates 

    Rank 9: 11 candidates 

    Rank 10: 7 candidates 

  • May 22, 2023 10:37 AM IST

    Assam Board 10th Result: Topper 

    Hridam Thakuria of Sankardev Shishu Niketan, Dhekiajuli has topped by scoring 596 marks.  

  • May 22, 2023 10:33 AM IST

    Assam Class 10th Results 2023: Merit list 

  • May 22, 2023 10:32 AM IST

    SEBA Matric Result: Download marksheets 

    Students can download their digital mode of marksheets through websites or can view their marksheets through mobile app now. 

  • May 22, 2023 10:30 AM IST

    SEBA Class 10 Results: Scores on mobile app 

    Apart from the official websites, the results for Class 10 will be available on SEBA results mobile app. The mobile app can be downloaded by candidates from Google Playstore.

  • May 22, 2023 10:29 AM IST

    Assam SEBA 10th Result: How to check scores on mobile 

    Open Google Chrome app on the mobile.

    Type resultsassam.nic.in on the search bar.

    A new page will open.

    Click on Assam Class 10 Results 2023 link available on the page.

    Enter the login details and click on submit.

    Once done your result will be displayed.

    Check the result and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • May 22, 2023 10:28 AM IST

    SEBA 10th Result 2023: List of websites 

    sebaonline.org

    resultsassam.nic.in

    third party result websites 

  • May 22, 2023 10:27 AM IST

    Assam HSLC Result 2023: Boys and girls pass percentage 

    A total of 190765 boys have appeared for the exam out of which 142524 candidates have passed the exam making the pass percentage of 74.71% and a total of 228140 girls have appeared for the exam out of which 159356 have passed. The overall pass percentage of girls is 70.96%. 

  • May 22, 2023 10:24 AM IST

    Assam Board Class 10 results: Last 5 years pass percentage 

    2023: 72.69 percent 

    2022: 56.49 percent 

    2021: 93.10 percent 

    2020: 64.80 percent 

    2019: 60.23 percent  

  • May 22, 2023 10:22 AM IST

    Assam Class 10 Result 2023: Lowest performing district 

    Goalpara district has the lowest pass percentage this year. 59.80 per cent have only pass the exam. 

  • May 22, 2023 10:20 AM IST

    Assam Class 10th Result: District toppers 

    Rank 1: Chirang: 88.68% pass

    Rank 2: Shivsagar: 88.40% pass

    Rank 3: Dima Hasao: 88.12% pass

    Rank 4: Nalbari: 88.02% pass 

  • May 22, 2023 10:18 AM IST

    SEBA 10th Result 2023: Division wise results 

    1st division: 94913 candidates

    2nd division: 148573 candidates 

    3rd division: 58394 candidates 

  • May 22, 2023 10:17 AM IST

    SEBA Assam 10th Result 2023: 3,01,880 candidates passed 

    This year a total of 415324 candidates have appeared for the Class 10 board examination out of which 301880 candidates have passed the examination.

  • May 22, 2023 10:16 AM IST

    Assam Matric Result: Toppers 

    Rank 1: Hridam thakuriya from Dhekiyajuli

    Rank 2: Ishrat Farha, Lucky Devi Choudhury, Manmita Sarma

    Rank 3: Nilufar Rahman, Anindita Borah and Mriganka Bhattacharyya

  • May 22, 2023 10:13 AM IST

    SEBA Assam Matric Result 2023: Pass percentage 

    This year the overall pass percentage is 72.69 percent. 

    Boys pass percentage: 74.71 percent 

    Girls pass percentage: 70.96 percent 

  • May 22, 2023 10:10 AM IST

    Assam SEBA HSLC Result 2023: Direct link 

    Assam SEBA HSLC Result 2023 has been declared. The direct link to check results is given above. 

  • May 22, 2023 10:04 AM IST

    Assam HSLC Result 2023: Results announced

    The Assam HSLC results has been declared.

  • May 22, 2023 09:55 AM IST

    Assam HSLC Result 2023: Exam was held in March

    The Assam HSLC exams were held in the month of March. The results of the exam will be declared shortly. 

  • May 22, 2023 09:49 AM IST

    Assam HSLC Result 2023: Releasing at 10 am 

    Assam HSLC Result 2023 will be declared at 10 am today. The results can be checked at sebaonl;ine.org and also on resultsassam.nic.in. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
board exam result

Assam SEBA 10th Result 2023: Hridam Thakuriya tops HSLC exam with 596 marks

board exams
Published on May 22, 2023 11:04 AM IST

61 students achieved the top 10 positions in SEBA class 10th examination.

Hridam Thakuriya tops Assam HSLC exam
ByHT Education Desk

Assam Matric HSLC Result 2023: 72.69 % pass SEBA Class 10th exam

board exams
Published on May 22, 2023 10:37 AM IST

Assam HSLC results are available at sebaonline.org.

Assam Matric HSLC Result 2023: 72.69 % pass SEBA Class 10th exam(PTI/File)
ByHT Education Desk

Assam 10th Result 2023: SEBA HSLC results declared, direct link here

board exams
Updated on May 22, 2023 10:23 AM IST

Assam 10th Result 2023 has been declared. Candidates can check SEBA HSLC results through the direct link given below.

Assam 10th Result 2023: SEBA HSLC results declared, direct link here
ByHT Education Desk

SEBA Assam Matric HSLC Result 2023 Live: 10th results out at resultsassam.nic.in

board exams
Updated on May 22, 2023 11:05 AM IST

Assam Matric HSLC Result 2023 Live Updates: SEBA Class 10th results announced. Follow the blog for latest updates. 

Assam Matric HSLC Result 2023 Live: SEBA Class 10th results out, direct link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Assam 10th Result 2023: SEBA HSLC results declared at sebaonline.org

board exams
Updated on May 22, 2023 10:25 AM IST

Assam 10th Result 2023 announced today, May 22, 2023 at 10 am. Candidates can check the results at sebaonline.org.

Assam 10th Result 2023: SEBA HSLC results declared at sebaonline.org
ByHT Education Desk

JAC 10th 12th Result 2023 Live: Latest updates on Jharkhand Board Results

board exams
Published on May 22, 2023 08:31 AM IST

JAC 10th 12th Result 2023 Live: Jharkhand Board Class 10, 12 Results awaited. Follow the blog for latest updates. 

JAC 10th 12th Result 2023 Live
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

RBSE Rajasthan 10th Result 2023: How, where to check BSER Class 10 results

board exams
Published on May 21, 2023 01:12 PM IST

RBSE Rajasthan 10th Result 2023 will be released in due course of time. The results can be checked at the list of websites given below by following the steps.

RBSE Rajasthan 10th Result 2023: How, where to check BSER Class 10 results (HT file)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

JAC 10th and 12th result 2023: Know how to check

board exams
Published on May 20, 2023 07:20 PM IST

JAC 10th and 12th results will be available at jacresults.com.

JAC 10th and 12th result 2023: Know how to check(Mujeeb Faruqui/HT file)
ByHT Education Desk

Goa Board 10 Results 2023: GBSHSE SSC Result declared

board exams
Updated on May 20, 2023 04:46 PM IST

Goa board class 10 or SSC result released at gbshse.in.

Goa board class 10th result released(HT File)
ByHT Education Desk

Goa Board SSC Class 10 Result 2023 out at gbshse.in, get link

board exams
Updated on May 20, 2023 04:43 PM IST

Candidates can check the Goa Board 10th result at GBSHSE at gbshse.in.

Goa Board SSC Class 10 Result 2023 out at gbshse.in(Hindustan Times)
ByHT Education Desk

HPBOSE class 12th Result 2023 out at hpbose.org, get link

board exams
Published on May 20, 2023 04:25 PM IST

HPBOSE announced the HPBOSE Class 12 term-2 results 2023 on May 20, 2023.

HPBOSE class 12th Result 2023 out at hpbose.org(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
ByHT Education Desk

GBSHSE Goa SSC Result 2023 Live: Goa board Class 10 result out, link here

board exams
Updated on May 20, 2023 07:23 PM IST

GBSHSE GOA SSC Result 2023 Live Updates: Students can check their marks on results.gbshsegoa.net and gbshse.in.

GBSHSE GOA board SSC result 2023 Live Updates
ByHT Education Desk

Girls outshine boys in HP Board Class 12 results

board exams
Updated on May 20, 2023 01:50 PM IST

HP Board 12th Result 2023: Most of the students who made it to the list of top 10 are girls.

HPBOSE Class 12 result 2023: Girls outshine boys in all streams (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO/For representation)
ByNaresh K Thakur

AP Polycet 2023 result declared at polycetap.nic.in, direct link

board exams
Published on May 20, 2023 12:07 PM IST

AP POLYCET 2023 result released at polycetap.nic.in.

AP Polycet results 2023 announced
ByHT Education Desk

HP Board class 12th Result 2023: Know how to check HPBOSE Plus 2 result

board exams
Published on May 20, 2023 11:33 AM IST

HPBOSE has announced the class 12th Term 2 results on the official website.

HP Board class 12th Result 2023: Know how to check HPBOSE Plus 2 result(HT File)
ByHT Education Desk
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out