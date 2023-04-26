BIEAP Inter 1st, 2nd year results 2023 out at examresults.ap.nic.in, direct link

Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (APBIE or BIEAP) has announced results of Intermediate first and second year public examinations held in March-April 2023. Students can check AP Inter results 2023 on the official websites, bie.ap.gov.in and examresult.ap.nic.in. AP Inter results 2023 live updates

BIEAP Inter 1st, 2nd year results 2023

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

AP Inter 1st and 2nd year results can be checked using hall ticket number and date of birth.

AP Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana announced these results at a press conference. BIEAP conducted 1st year final exams from March 15 to April 3 and 2nd year exams from March 16 to April 4.

BIEAP Inter 1st, 2nd year results 2023: How to check

Follow the steps given below to check AP Inter results:

How to check AP Inter results 2023

Go to bie.ap.gov.in or examresults.ap.nic.in.

Open the Inter results link for 1st or 2nd year.

Login with hall ticket number and date of birth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

View and download your result.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON