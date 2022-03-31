Bihar 10th Result 2022 soon, here's list of websites to check BSEB matric scores

Bihar Class 10 or Matric results will be declared today at 3 pm. Earlier, the result declaration time was 1 pm but now it has been reschedu;ed The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce Matric results at a press conference and after that, students can download their results from the board websites. In addition to board websites, students can also check the results on hindustantimes.com. LIVE UPDATES.

Here are the websites for Bihar board 10th result 2022

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

onlinebseb.in

biharboardonline.com

Hindustantimes.com

Candidates can pre-register for Bihar Board results with hindustantimes.com. Here is the link and steps to follow:

Bihar board 10th result 2022 at hindustantimes.com

Steps to download BSEB 10th result 2022 at Hindustantimes.com

Go to the link mentioned above.

Provide the required information like name, email address, phone number and roll number.

Submit to receive the results on your phone.

Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chowdhary will announce the result at the press conference scheduled for 1 pm. Around 17 lakh Class 10 students have registered for board examinations in Bihar this year and are waiting for their results.