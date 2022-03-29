Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 LIVE: When, where, how to check BSEB Matric result
- Bihar BSEB 10th Result 2022 Live: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce Class 10 results on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 LIVE: BSEB Matric result 2022 for around 17 lakh students is expected soon. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce Class 10 results on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Ahead of results, the BSEB will announce the date and time through its official social media pages. Students can download their mark sheets using their roll number and/or registration number.
Before BSEB Matric result link is activated on the official website, the board will hold a press conference to make the announcement.
The BSEB had released official answer key for objective-type questions on March 8 and candidates were allowed to raise objections till March 11, 2022.
Follow all the updates here:
Mar 29, 2022 02:44 PM IST
When is 10th result: Bihar board asked for update
Mar 29, 2022 02:20 PM IST
BSEB Matric result 2022: Official update
The BSEB will announce Bihar board 10th result 2022 date and time on its official social media pages. Students may follow all the latest updates here.
Mar 29, 2022 02:03 PM IST
Bihar board Class 10th result 2022: Press conference
The BSEB will hold a press conference to formally announce Class 10 or Matric results, following which the direct link will be activated on the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
Mar 29, 2022 01:47 PM IST
BSEB 10th result 2022: How to check
- Go to biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
- Click on ‘BSEB 10th result 2022' link.
- Enter roll number, registration number.
- Submit to download scorecards.
Mar 29, 2022 01:45 PM IST
BSEB 10th result 2022: Where to check
Students can check Bihar board 10th result 2022 on the BSEB website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
