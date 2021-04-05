IND USA
CBSE Board exams 2020(HT file)
BSEB 10th Result 2021: Bihar Board matric result declared, here’s how to check

BSEB 10th Result 2021: Bihar Board Matric result has been declared. How to check result on official site of BSEB can ne
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 05, 2021 04:12 PM IST

Bihar School Examination Board has declared BSEB 10th Result 2021 on April 5, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check through the official site of BSEB on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and biharboardonline.com. The Class 10 examination was conducted from January 20 to February 24, 2021.

This year a total of 16.84 lakh students have registered for the BSEB Class 10 examination out of which 8.46 lakh are boys and about 8.38 lakh are girls. All the students who have appeared for the examination can check their result by following these simple steps given below. Follow Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 Live Updates Here

BSEB 10th Result 2021: How to check

• Visit the official site of BSEB on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

• Click on BSEB 10th Result 2021 link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login credentials.

• Your result will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. Check BSEB Class 10 Result on HT Portal Here

The result was announced by Education Minister of Bihar, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary at 3.30 pm in the press conference. Sanjay Kumar, Principal Secretary of Education Department was also present at the event. Along with the overall pass percentage, the toppers name and other related details were also announced by the Minister at the conference.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2021: Websites to check after results are out(HT file)
As per the schedule, the Bihar board exams for Class 12 will be conducted from February 2 to 13, while the exams for Class 10 will be held from February 17 to 24 in 2021.(Sanchit Khanna/HT file)
