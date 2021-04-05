IND USA
Live

Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: BSEB Matric results today

  • Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: Once the results are announced, candidates who have appeared for the Bihar board Class 10 examinations will be able to check their result online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and biharboardonline.com.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
UPDATED ON APR 05, 2021 09:07 AM IST

Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: The Bihar School Examination Board will declare BSEB 10th Result 2021 on Monday, April 5, 2021. The result will be announced by Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary at around 3.30pm.

Bihar Board matric examination was conducted across 1,525 exam centres across the state. BSEB matric exams were held from February 17 to 24, while re-exam of cancelled social science (first sitting paper) was held of March 8.

Once the results are announced, candidates who have appeared for Bihar board Class 10 examinations will be able to check their results online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and biharboardonline.com.

This year, as many as 16.84 lakh students registered for the Bihar Board Class 10 examination, out of which, 8.46 lakh are boys and about 8.38 lakh are girls.

The answer key for the Bihar board class 10 examinations were released on March 20, 2021. The answer key comprised of correct responses to the objective type questions asked in all the subjects including Science, Mathematics, Social Science, English and Mother Tongue.

Follow all the updates here:

  • APR 05, 2021 09:07 AM IST

    Bihar Board 10th Result 2021: List of websites to check BSEB matric result

    The Bihar Board 10th result 2021 will be uploaded on various official sites of BSEB. Here’s the list of websites on which the BSEB Bihar matric results can be checked after it is declared:

    onlinebseb.in

    biharboardonline.com

    biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

    biharboard.online

    biharboard.ac.in

  • APR 05, 2021 08:54 AM IST

    BSEB Bihar class 10th exam 2021: Education minister to announce the results at 3:30 pm

    The education minister of Bihar Vijay Kumar Choudhary will announce the Bihar board 10th result 2021 at 3:30 pm on Monday, April 5, 2021.

  • APR 05, 2021 08:43 AM IST

    Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 will be declared today

    BSEB will declare the Bihar Board class 10 results 2021 on Monday, April 5, 2021, on its official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and biharboardonline.com.

