Bihar 10th Result 2021 Pass Percentage: BSEB Matric results out, details here

Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB has released BSEB Matric result on April 5, 2021. The Board has also released Bihar 10th Result 2021 Pass Percentage along with the result. This year the overall pass percentage is 78.17 percent. Students who have appeared for the examination can check their respective result through the official site of BSEB on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

This year the overall pass percentage has decreased as compared to last year. The results was scheduled to release in March but was delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus crises and the festival of Holi. Candidates can also their results through the other websites as well- biharboardonline.com and hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams/bihar-board-10th-result. Follow Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 live updates

This year 16.84 lakh students appeared for the class 10th board exams, out of which 8.38 lakh were girls and 8.46 lakh were boys. The examination was conducted from February 17 to February 24, 2021 across 1525 exam centres across 38 districts in Bihar. Check BSEB Matric Result on HT Portal Here

In 2020, the overall pass percentage was 80.50 percent out of which 4.03 lakh students secured first division, 5.24 lakh second division and 2.75 lakh students secured third division. The topper secured 481 marks out of 500. Himanshu Raj became the topper by scoring 96.20 percent.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON