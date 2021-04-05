IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Board Exams / Bihar 10th Result 2021 Pass Percentage: BSEB Matric results out, details here
CBSE Board Results 2019: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the results of Class 12 examinations on Thursday, May 2.(HT)
CBSE Board Results 2019: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the results of Class 12 examinations on Thursday, May 2.(HT)
board exams

Bihar 10th Result 2021 Pass Percentage: BSEB Matric results out, details here

Bihar 10th Result 2021 Pass Percentage has been released along with the result. Candidates who have appeared for the BSEB Matric can check result on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 05, 2021 04:45 PM IST

Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB has released BSEB Matric result on April 5, 2021. The Board has also released Bihar 10th Result 2021 Pass Percentage along with the result. This year the overall pass percentage is 78.17 percent. Students who have appeared for the examination can check their respective result through the official site of BSEB on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

This year the overall pass percentage has decreased as compared to last year. The results was scheduled to release in March but was delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus crises and the festival of Holi. Candidates can also their results through the other websites as well- biharboardonline.com and hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams/bihar-board-10th-result. Follow Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 live updates

This year 16.84 lakh students appeared for the class 10th board exams, out of which 8.38 lakh were girls and 8.46 lakh were boys. The examination was conducted from February 17 to February 24, 2021 across 1525 exam centres across 38 districts in Bihar. Check BSEB Matric Result on HT Portal Here

In 2020, the overall pass percentage was 80.50 percent out of which 4.03 lakh students secured first division, 5.24 lakh second division and 2.75 lakh students secured third division. The topper secured 481 marks out of 500. Himanshu Raj became the topper by scoring 96.20 percent.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bseb 10th result bihar board 10th result bihar board matric result bihar board class 10 result + 2 more

Related Stories

BSEB Bihar Board result 2018: The result of the intermediate (Class 12) board examination has been declared by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) today.The result of the matriculation (Class 10) exams will be announced on June 20.(File photo)
BSEB Bihar Board result 2018: The result of the intermediate (Class 12) board examination has been declared by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) today.The result of the matriculation (Class 10) exams will be announced on June 20.(File photo)
board exams

Bihar Board 10th Result 2021: BSEB Matric Result declared, check result here

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 05, 2021 04:27 PM IST
Bihar Board 10th Result 2021: BSEB Matric Result has been declared on Monday, April 5. Candidates can check the result on the official site of BSEB on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
READ FULL STORY
Bihar Board 10th Result 2021: Websites to check after results are out(HT file)
Bihar Board 10th Result 2021: Websites to check after results are out(HT file)
board exams

Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 declared: Websites to check scores

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 05, 2021 04:28 PM IST
Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 declared on April 5. Candidates can check the result on the list of websites given below. Take a look.
READ FULL STORY
As per the schedule, the Bihar board exams for Class 12 will be conducted from February 2 to 13, while the exams for Class 10 will be held from February 17 to 24 in 2021.(Sanchit Khanna/HT file)
As per the schedule, the Bihar board exams for Class 12 will be conducted from February 2 to 13, while the exams for Class 10 will be held from February 17 to 24 in 2021.(Sanchit Khanna/HT file)
board exams

Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 declared today

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 05, 2021 04:30 PM IST
Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 has been announced. The BSEB Matric Result can be checked by all appeared candidates on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP