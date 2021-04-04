IND USA
BSEB Bihar Board result 2018: The result of the intermediate (Class 12) board examination has been declared by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) today.The result of the matriculation (Class 10) exams will be announced on June 20.(File photo)
board exams

Bihar Board 10th Result 2021: BSEB Matric Result to be declared tomorrow

Bihar Board 10th Result 2021: BSEB Matric Result will be announced tomorrow. Candidates can check the result on the official site of BSEB on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 04, 2021 09:22 PM IST

Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB will declare Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 at 3.30pm on Monday, April 5, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 board examination can check the result through the official site of BSEB on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and biharboardonline.com.

Read: Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 will be declared tomorrow at 3.30pm

A total of 16.84 lakh students have registered for Bihar Board Class 10 examination this year out of which 8.46 lakh are boys and about 8.38 lakh are girls. The examination was conducted from January 20 to February 24, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result by following these simple steps given below.


Bihar Board 10th Result 2021: How to check

• Visit the official site of BSEB on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

• Click on Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login credentials.

• Your result will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In 2020, Class 10 result was announced on May 26. A total of 12 lakh candidates appeared for the examination and the overall pass percentage was 80.59 percent. The examination was conducted from February 17 to 24, 2020.

