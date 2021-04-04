Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 will be declared tomorrow at 3.30pm

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 Date at time. BSEB chairperson Anand Kishor informed through a statement that Bihar Board Matric Result will be declared on April 5, Monday at 3.30pm. Candidates who have appeared for the examination this year for Class 10 can check their result through the official site of BSEB on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and biharboardonline.com.

The answer key was released by the Board on March 20, 2021. The answer key comprised of correct responses to the objective type questions asked in all the subjects including Science, Mathematics, Social Science, English and Mother Tongue.

Students who have appeared for the examination will have to secure a minimum of 30 percent marks. Candidates need to score minimum of 30 percent in each individual subject to qualify the examination. Those students who are unable to secure the minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will be required to appear for a compartmental exam.

This year a total of 16.84 lakh students have registered for BSEB Matric Examination out of which 8.46 lakh are boys and about 8.38 lakh are girls. The examination was conducted from January 20 to February 24, 2021.

