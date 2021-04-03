Bihar Board 10th Result 2021: Websites to check scores after result is declared

Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB will announce the Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 anytime soon. The result would be available on the official site of BSEB. The result will be checked by 16.84 lakh students who have appeared for Class 10 examination this year.

The BSEB Matric examination was conducted from January 20 to February 24, 2021. Candidates can check the result on official sites along with HR result portal and also on third party result websites. The list of websites to check result after declaration is given below.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2021: Websites to check

• biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

• biharboardonline.com.

• hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams/bihar-board-10th-result





The Board conducted the examination in 1525 centres across the state. A total of 8.46 lakh are boys and about 8.38 lakh are girls appeared for the examination.

In 2020, the Matric result was declared on May 26 due to the pandemic. A total of 12 lakh candidates appeared for the examination and the overall pass percentage was 80.59 percent. The examination was conducted from February 17 to 24, 2020.