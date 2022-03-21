Bihar Board 10th results 2022 live: Latest updates

Bihar School Examination Board is expected to release Class 10 examinations result anytime soon. The class 12 exam result was announced on Wednesday, March 16.Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 or Matric exams can check the result on the official site at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in once its released.

Bihar Board Class 10th examinations were conducted from February 17 to February 24, 2022. Around 17 lakh students in the state have registered to take the Class 10 board exams this year. The exams were held in two shifts, the first from 9.30 a.m. to 12.45 p.m. and the second from 1.45 pm to 5 pm.

The answer key for the matric exam was released by the Bihar School Examination Board on March 8. For the objective questions, which account for half of the exam, the Class 10 or matric exam answer key was released. On Friday, March 11, the window to challenge the BSEB Matric or Class 10 exam answer key 2022 concluded at 5 p.m.