Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / Bihar 12th result 2023 Live: BSEB Inter result on hindustantimes.com soon
Live

Bihar 12th result 2023 Live: BSEB Inter result on hindustantimes.com soon

board exams
Updated on Mar 20, 2023 08:54 AM IST

  • Bihar Board BSEB 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: Intermediate result date and time will be announced soon. Students can check scores on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, HT portal (hindustantimes.com).

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: Inter result on results.biharboardonine.com, hindustantimes.com (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)
ByHT Education Desk

Bihar Board BSEB Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: Result of Intermediate or Class 12 final examination conducted by Bihar School Examination Soon (BSEB) is expected soon. BSEB will make an announcement regarding result declaration date and time on Facebook and Twitter. The board will also hold a press conference to formally announce Bihar 12th results, names of toppers, pass percentage, etc.

Soon after the announcement, students can go to biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and results.biharboardonline.com to check their results. In addition, results will also be available on the HT portal. Students can pre-register on hindustantimes.com and receive SMS update when result is declared. Here are the links

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Arts result 2023

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Science result 2023

BSEB Bihar Board Inter Commerce result 2023

BSEB Bihar Board Inter Vocational result 2023

This year, over 13 lakh students appeared in Bihar board 12th final exams. Follow all the latest updates on BSEB Inter result below.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mon, 20 Mar 2023 08:54 AM

    Bihar 12th result 2023: Check it on HT portal

    Candidates can check Bihar board 12th result on the HT portal as well. Links are given above. 

  • Mon, 20 Mar 2023 08:37 AM

    BSEB Bihar Board Inter result 2023 live updates

    Follow this live blog for latest updates on Bihar board 12th result 2023 date and time, direct link and other updates. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bseb bseb result bihar board exam result
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.