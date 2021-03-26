IND USA
Bihar Board 12th compartmental exam 2021: The Bihar Board intermediate compartmental exam will commence on May 1 and conclude on May 10.(Representational photo/HT)
Bihar Board 12th compartmental exam 2021 from April 29, fill forms from April 5

  • Bihar Board 12th compartmental exam 2021: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will conduct the Intermediate compartmental cum special examination 2021 from April 29 to May 10.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilesh Mathur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 09:50 PM IST

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will conduct the Intermediate compartmental cum special examination 2021 from April 29 to May 10. The Bihar Board intermediate compartmental exam will commence on May 1 and conclude on May 10. Candidates who want to appear in this exam will be able to fill the forms for this examination from April 5 to April10, 2021.

BSEB made this announcement in a press release issued on Friday, March 26. After announcing the date for the intermediate compartmental cum special examination 2021, the board said that the results for this exam is expected to be released in May.

Earlier on Friday, BSEB declared the class 12 intermediate exam results in which 78.04% students passed. The overall pass percentage is 2.4% less than the pass percentage of 2019, which was 80.44%.


More than 13.50 lakh students appeared in the Bihar Board intermediate exam 2021 at 1,473 examination centres between February 1 to 13.

Out of 13,40,266 students appeared in the intermediate exam this year, 10,45,950 passed.

