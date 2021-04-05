Home / Education / Board Exams / Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 Topper List: 3 students emerge joint toppers
Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 Topper List: 3 students emerge joint toppers

Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 Topper List: Pooja Kumari, Shubhdarshni and Sandeep Kumar has topped the Matric examination with 484 marks. Check the complete list of toppers below.
PUBLISHED ON APR 05, 2021 04:52 PM IST
Bihar School Examination Board has declared BSEB Matric result on April 5, 2021. Pooja Kumari, Shubhdarshni and Sandeep Kumar topped the Class 10 examination this year by scoring 484 marks. Students who have appeared for the Matric examination can check their result through the official site of BSEB on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and biharboardonline.com.

This year the overall pass percentage is 78.17 percent. A total of 12,93,054 students have qualified the examination out of which 6,76,518 are boys and 6,16,536 are girls. 4,13,087 students have secured first division, 5,00,615 students have secured second division and 3,78,980 students have secured third division.

The result was announced by Education Minister of Bihar, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary at 3.30 pm in the press conference. Sanjay Kumar, Principal Secretary of Education Department was also present at the event. Follow Bihar Board 10th Result Live Updates

A total of 16.84 lakh students have registered for Bihar Board Class 10 examination this year out of which 8.46 lakh are boys and about 8.38 lakh are girls. The examination was conducted from January 20 to February 24, 2021.

Last year Himanshu Raj topped the Matric examination by scoring 96.20 percent or 481 marks out of 500. Durgesh Kumar secured the second position by scoring 480 marks out of 500 and Shubham Kumar was placed in the third spot for scoring 478 marks out of 500. The overall pass percentage was 80.50 percent out of which 4.03 lakh students secured first division, 5.24 lakh second division and 2.75 lakh students secured third division.

Check Toppers List Here

