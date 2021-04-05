BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2021: Matric exam results soon

Bihar School Examination Board will announce BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 on April 5, 2021. The result once released would be available to all appeared students on the official site of BSEB on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and biharboardonline.com.

This year, the Bihar board class 10th exams were conducted from January 20 to February 24, 2021. The examination was conducted in 1525 exam centres across 38 districts. A total of 16.84 lakh students have registered for Bihar Board Class 10 examination this year out of which 8.46 lakh are boys and about 8.38 lakh are girls.

The marksheet that will be displayed on the official website will be provisional. The hard copies, along with pass certificates will be distributed to the students by their respective schools. As per reports, Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary will announce the result.

Last year, Matric result was declared by the Board on May 26, 2020. A total of 12 lakh candidates appeared for the Class examination and the overall pass percentage was 80.59 percent. The examination was conducted from February 17 to 24, 2020.