Board exams to be held twice a year, Education Ministry announces in NCF: Report

Board exams to be held twice a year, Education Ministry announces in NCF: Report

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 23, 2023 01:57 PM IST

Board exams will be held twice a year and students will be allowed to retain their best score out of these two, as per a PTI report quoting Edu Ministry.

Board exams for Class 10 and 12 will be held twice a year and students will be allowed to retain their best score out of these two, the Ministry of Education said in the new National Curriculum Framework, as per PTI.

Board exams to be held twice a year, Education Ministry announces in NCF: Report(HT file)
Topics
board exams
