Board Exams 2022 Live Updates: CISCE releases revised time table for ICSE exam
- Board Exams 2022 Live Updates: Check recent updates about board examinations here.
Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on March 3 released the class 10th and class 12th semester 2 Exams 2022 timetable Exams for ICSE and ISC Semester 2 will start on April 25. The ISC (Class 12) exams will end on June 6. However, on March 4 CISE has revised the examination schedule for class 10 the ICSE (Class 10) semester 2 examinations will end, on May 23.
Earlier the ICSE class 10 examination was scheduled to end on May 20.
Candidates can check the revised schedule on the official website of CISCE at cisce.org.
The Maharashtra HSC Board (class 12) exams has begun today, March 4, 2022, at the MSBSHSE. From March 15, 2022, Maharashtra's SSC exams will be held.
The datasheet for the term 2 examination is expected to be released soon by CBSE. Students will answer both objective and subjective questions in term 2 exams. The theory exams will begin on April 26 in offline mode, according to an earlier notification.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has begun the term II practical exams for classes X and XII. According to the CBSE, notification practical exam for Class X and XII has begun from March 2nd.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Fri, 04 Mar 2022 07:46 PM
TSBIE first and second year exam time table revised
Telangana State Board of Intermediate Examination, TSBIE has revised the examination schedule for first and second year. The theory examination will held from April 22 till May 12 and practical examination will be held from March 23 to April 8. Candidates can check the detailed schedule on the official website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
-
Fri, 04 Mar 2022 07:33 PM
CBSE term 2 board examination
The semester 2 practical exams for schools affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) began on March According to the Board, all schools must complete their practical's between March 2 and 10 days before the theory examination on April 26th.
-
Fri, 04 Mar 2022 06:58 PM
Board examination 2022: BSEH Haryana to conduct Class 10 and 12 exams from March 30
Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) will conduct the state board Class 10 and Class 12 examination 2022 from March 30 to April 29, 2022.
This year around six lakh and sixty eight thousand students have registered for the Class 10 and class 12 examinations of the Haryana Board.
-
Fri, 04 Mar 2022 06:54 PM
Tamil Nadu class 12th, 10th board exam timetable released
Tamil Nadu board examination timetable has been released on March 2. The class 12th examination will be held from May 5 to May 28 and class 10th examination will be held from May 6 to May 30. The examinations for class 11th will begin from May 9 to May 3.
-
Fri, 04 Mar 2022 06:39 PM
Bihar Board inter answer key 2022 released on March 3
The answer key for the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) class 12 board exams 2022 was issued on March 3 by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). The answer key for the objective questions, which account for 50% of the total marks in the exam, has been issued for Class 12 or inter.
The Arts, Science, and Commerce streams of the BSEB class 12th exams were held from February 1 to 14, 2022. A total of 13.5 lakh candidates had registered for the BSEB class 12th exams this year.
-
Fri, 04 Mar 2022 06:21 PM
Maharashtra Board examination started from toady
This year's Maharashtra board examinations for Class 10 and 12 will be conducted in offline mode. The exam for Class 12 pupils will be place from March 4 to March 30. The Class 10th board exams, on the other hand, will take place from March 15 to April 4.
-
Fri, 04 Mar 2022 06:14 PM
ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Time Table 2022 Revised
ISC Semester 2 Time Table 2022 (ICSE, ISC) has been revised today by CISCE. The schedule has been updated and may be found at cisce.org.
-
Fri, 04 Mar 2022 06:11 PM
ICSE, ISE Semester 2 examination date released
The ICSE Class 10th and ISC Class 12th Semester 2 time tables have been announced by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). Exams for Semester 2 will commence on April 25. The ICSE Class 10 exams will last until May 23, while the ISC Class 12 exams will end on June 6.