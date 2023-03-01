Board Exams 2023 LIVE: CBSE Class 10, 12 exam begins
- Board Exams 2023 Live updates: Check latest updates on CBSE, ICSE, UPMSP, BSEH, PSEB exams to be conducted today. Exam day guidelines, exam analysis and other information below.
Board Exams 2023 Live updates: Class 10, 12 board exams 2023 for many states have already started in February 2023. On March 1, 2023, the board exams for 10th, 12th will be conducted for many boards including CBSE, ICSE, ISC, Up Board, PSEB, Haryana, MBOSE, MP Board among others.
The board examination for MP Board Class 10, CGBSE Class 12 have already started at 9 am today. CBSE Class 10 examination will comprise of language papers and Class 12 exam will comprise of bengali, financial market management, typography and computer applications, medical diagnostics, textile designs papers.
Many boards will conduct Class 10, 12 examination in two shifts and others in single shift. Candidates appearing for the exam can check the exam day guidelines, exam analysis, students review, expert analysis below.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Wed, 01 Mar 2023 10:32 AM
UP Board Exams 2023: Class 10, 12 exams today
UP Board Exams 2023 Class 10: English
UP Board Exams 2023 Class 12: Economics, History
-
Wed, 01 Mar 2023 10:26 AM
CBSE Class 10, 12 Exam 2023: Begins
CBSE Class 10, 12 Exam 2023 begins at 10.30 am. The examination for both the classes will get over at 1.30 pm. Check exam analysis, students reaction soon after the examination is over.
-
Wed, 01 Mar 2023 10:21 AM
ICSE Class 10 Exams 2023: Begins at 11 am
ICSE Class 10 Exams 2023 begins at 11 am. The examination will be conducted for Literature in English – ENGLISH Paper 2.
-
Wed, 01 Mar 2023 10:16 AM
MP Board Class 10 Exams 2023: Hindi paper begins
MP Board Class 10 Exams 2023 hindi paper begins at 9 am. The examination will conclude at 12 noon. The exam analysis and students reaction will be available soon after the exam is over.
-
Wed, 01 Mar 2023 10:07 AM
CBSE Class 12 Papers 2023 Today
CBSE Class 12 Papers 2023 today includes Bengali, Financial Market Management, Typography and Computer Applications, Medical Diagnostics, Textile Designs.
-
Wed, 01 Mar 2023 10:04 AM
CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2023: Papers today
CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2023 papers today are- Punjabi, Sindhi, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada. The exam will begin at 10.30 am.