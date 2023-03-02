Home / Education / Board Exams / GSEB SSC Hall Ticket 2023: Gujarat Class 10 admit card out, download link here

GSEB SSC Hall Ticket 2023: Gujarat Class 10 admit card out, download link here

board exams
Published on Mar 02, 2023 08:44 AM IST

GSEB SSC Hall Ticket 2023 has been released. The Gujarat Class 10 admit card can be downloaded from the official site of GSEB at gseb.org.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has released GSEB SSC Hall Ticket 2023. The Gujarat Class 10 admit card can be downloaded by the schools through the official site of GSEB at gseb.org. Students have to collect their hall tickets from their respective schools.

The Class 10 or SSC examination will begin on March 14 and will end on March 28, 2023. The examination will commence at 10 am and will conclude at 1.15 pm. The exams will be conducted on March 14, 16, 17, 20, 23, 25, 27 and 28, 2023. Schools can download the admit card through these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download GSEB SSC Hall Ticket 2023

GSEB SSC Hall Ticket 2023: How to download

  • Visit the official site of GSEB at gseb.org.
  • Click on GSEB SSC Hall Ticket 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the mobile number or email id.
  • Click on submit and the admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of GSEB.

